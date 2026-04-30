Himadhri Brahmbhatt launches debut single Tujhe Rok Loon with a cinematic indie-pop touch

Her debut track, in fact, is rooted in personal emotion. “Tujhe Rok Loon is a very personal and emotional song for me. It captures the vulnerability of wanting to hold on to someone or a moment, even when you know it might not last,” she explains. The song also serves as a tribute. “This piece of music reflects emotions that I strongly felt but never expressed directly to him. I wish he can listen to this from wherever he is and knows that he is truly missed.”

The video adds further depth to the narrative, shaped in part by Esha Kansara’s performance. “Esha brought so much depth and honesty to the story. She didn’t just act, she felt the song and you can see that translate into the video. Her presence and graceful dance added a layer of emotional connection that elevated the entire narrative.”

For her, the cinematic style was a natural choice. “I’ve always believed music is not just heard, it’s felt and seen. I wanted my first song to be an experience, not just another track.”

Like many independent artistes, Himadhri acknowledges the challenges along the way. “Believing in myself consistently has been the most difficult part. There are moments of doubt, especially when you’re doing everything on your own. But pushing through those phases and still choosing to create has been both the challenge and the growth.”

Looking ahead, her focus remains on honest, emotionally driven music. “I’m particularly drawn towards indie-pop and soft romantic sounds, and I’d love to experiment with more contemporary production while still keeping the simplicity of expression intact. More than genres, my focus is on creating music that resonates deeply and feels authentic to who I am as an artiste.”

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