International Jazz Day 2026: Here’s how jazz is making a comeback

Every International Jazz Day, timelines fill up with grainy photos, black-and-white legends, a lot of “jazz changed the world.” While true, it's also a bit lazy. Because jazz doesn’t need a memorial. It needs better listening.

The new jazz movement is messy, global and unapologetic

Somewhere along the way, we turned it into homework—start with Louis Armstrong, move on to Charlie Parker, and bow before Miles Davis, and speak in hushed tones. That’s not how jazz was built. It was loud, disruptive and rebellious. If anything, the early players were closer to troublemakers than cultural artefacts.

And if you’re honest, a lot of what gets celebrated today isn’t even the risky part of jazz, but the stuff we’ve already agreed is important. The edges, as usual, are somewhere else.