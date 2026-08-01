Aarzu: KhoslaRaghu’s raw, live indie EP charts a soulful journey from heartbreak to healing
The two of you have shifted from Delhi to Mumbai for work. Do you think a city can shape the music-making process for you? Some musicians make music that stirs certain emotions and lingers in the listener’s mind for longer. KhoslaRaghu rightly fits into this description. Sanchit Khosla and Rishabh Raghuvanshi are gaining popularity for their unique musical style, rooted in a blend of Indian classical influences and contemporary indie rhythms. With themes centered around love and its emotional turmoil, their latest EP — Aarzu, sings an emotional journey through heartbreak, healing and hope.
Tell us about the theme of Aarzu?
Sanchit Khosla: Aarzu is essentially about two lovers. Each song on the EP represents a different kind of Aarzu (longing or desire).
Could you share more about the process that went into making the EP?
Sanchit: It was a long process. We actually started out making a full album, but midway through, we split it into two separate EPs. We brought in many session musicians and live instrumentation to keep the sound as organic as possible.
How are each of the five tracks distinct from one another?
Sanchit: Each track captures a different shade of Aarzu. Each one features a different session musician to match its mood. While Bewajah is built around avoidance, the track that follows it is more about finding peace with the lover, finally settling. Mile Jo Sukoon deals with moving on from heartbreak. Naina Saavan is about embracing solitude and Hausle is essentially a letter to oneself. Each song carries its own distinct emotional register within that larger theme
What challenges did you face while making this EP?
Rishabh Raghuvanshi: With every EP, we try to reinvent ourselves through sounds and storytelling. The biggest challenge during Aarzu was to keep the music as raw, live and as real as possible. In the age of AI, when music can easily sound quite mechanical, we consciously chose to record live sessions rather than heavily produced tracks. While it wasn’t easy, it made the entire process incredibly rewarding.
Your tracks share a common pattern of honest, realistic storytelling that strikes a deep chord with listeners while also balancing the rhythmic vibe. How do you maintain that consistency in balancing emotional narratives and musical rigour?
Rishabh: I think it comes from the fact that Sanchit and I have grown up with very different musical influences. We respect each other’s tastes, which helps us find a middle ground where both worlds naturally come together. We also try to stay honest to our inspirations and trust our instincts rather than chasing trends. More than technicality, we believe that music is about the soul, something that has resonated well with our listeners.
While there have been many attempts to blend the Indian classical elements and contemporary indie styles, how do you think your music distinguishes itself from that of the others?
Rishabh: I think it happens very naturally. Sanchit has grown up with a strong influence of western and international music, while I’ve been deeply inspired by Indian classical music. We don’t really consider ourselves highly trained or technical musicians. We are simply shaped by the music we’ve loved and listened to over the years. So, when we write together, those influences blend organically
The two of you have shifted from Delhi to Mumbai for work. Do you think a city can shape the music-making process for you?
Rishabh: Definitely, because for any artiste, inspiration is everything. Mumbai has been incredibly welcoming and has allowed us to meet so many like-minded people, all chasing a similar dream. What we love the most is that, more than competition, there’s a genuine sense of respect and admiration for each other’s work. It also makes face-toface conversations and jam sessions much easier.
What’s next?
Rishabh: Right now, our entire focus is on the upcoming EP. Aarzu’s remaining four tracks are yet to be released. We’ll also be announcing a tour soon.
Aarzu will soon stream on all audio platforms.
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