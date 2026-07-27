Sajna by Samahita Narang is a Punjabi house-pop ode to everyday love
While many love songs focus on big romantic moments, singer-songwriter Samahita Narang’s latest single — Sajna — celebrates the small things that make people feel loved. Blending Punjabi lyrics with house-pop music, the song is about the quiet, everyday gestures that often mean the most. The New Delhi-based independent artiste talks about the inspiration behind Sajna, her growth as a musician and why she wanted to tell this heartfelt love story.
What inspired you to write Sajna?
Sajna came from thinking about the quiet, everyday moments that often mean more than grand romantic gestures. Sometimes love is simply someone remembering how you take your coffee, waiting for you after a long day or making space for you in their life. I wanted to write a song that celebrated those little moments that make you feel deeply seen and cared for.
The song is about the small things that make us feel loved. Why did you want to tell this kind of love story?
I think we’re surrounded by stories that portray love as dramatic or larger than life. But in reality, the strongest relationships are built through consistency and small acts of kindness. Those everyday moments are what stay with us. I wanted Sajna to feel warm, comforting and familiar — like the kind of love that quietly becomes home.
You have mixed Punjabi lyrics with house pop music. How did you come up with that combination?
I’ve always loved bringing together the music I grew up with and the music I enjoy listening to today. Punjabi melodies have a beautiful emotional depth, while house-pop has this uplifting, feel-good energy that instantly makes you want to move. Blending the two felt very natural to me because it reflects both my roots and my musical influences. I wanted Sajna to feel nostalgic yet fresh.
Was Sajna inspired by a real experience or is it based on your imagination?
It’s a mix of both. Some emotions come from personal experiences and conversations I’ve had over the years, while other parts are inspired by observing people around me. I think that’s how songwriting often works — you start with something real and then imagination helps complete the story.
What was the most enjoyable part of making this song?
The production process was definitely the most fun. Watching the song evolve from a simple idea into something vibrant and energetic was incredibly exciting. I also loved experimenting with the vocal arrangements and finding ways to make the Punjabi melodies sit naturally within a modern pop sound.
Your music has been featured in Paatal Lok Season 2 and Mismatched Season 3. How has that helped you reach new listeners?
It’s been incredibly rewarding because OTT shows introduce your music to people who may have never discovered it otherwise. I’ve received messages from listeners across different cities and even different countries who found my songs through these shows. As an independent artiste, that kind of organic discovery is really special and has helped my music reach a much wider audience.
Looking back at your journey from Matwari to Sajna, how do you think you’ve grown as a singer and songwriter?
Matwari was me discovering my voice as an artiste. With every release since then, I’ve become more confident in trusting my instincts and writing from a more honest place. Musically, I’ve also become more adventurous, exploring different sounds while still keeping my identity intact. I think Sajna reflects a version of me that’s more assured, both creatively and personally.
As an independent artiste, what has been the biggest challenge you’ve faced so far?
One of the biggest challenges is balancing creativity with everything else that comes with being independent. You’re not just making music — you also have to think about marketing, content, distribution and building an audience. It can be overwhelming at times, but it also teaches you resilience and gives you complete creative freedom, which I really value.
What do you hope listeners take away after hearing Sajna?
I hope the song leaves people smiling. If it reminds someone of a person they love or makes them appreciate the little moments that often go unnoticed, I’ll feel like it’s done its job. More than anything, I hope it becomes a song people associate with happy memories.
What’s next for you?
I’m working on a lot of new music at the moment and I’m excited to explore different sounds while staying true to who I am as an artiste. There are also more live performances in the pipeline, which I’m really looking forward to because performing is where these songs truly come alive. I’m excited for people to hear everything that’s coming next.
Sajna is streaming on all audio platforms.
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