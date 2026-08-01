North West’s tour with Molly Santana was cancelled days before it was due to start

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West is merely 13 years old, but has already adjusted to the glam life very well. The young teenager is often seen making appearances with her mother, Kim. She is well known for her make-up and music both of which have come down from her parents. Recently, she was in news for her collaborative tour with rapper molly Santana. But sadly, just days before it was supposed to begin, both artistes have cancelled the same.
North West (13) and Molly Santana (21) were supposed to be collaborating for the Molly X North Kimokawaii Tour in the USA from Dallas to Los Angeles. According to the first announcement of the your in June after North and Molly’s performances at the Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash in Chicago, the tour was supposed to run across different venues from August 5 – 27, 2026. However, right ahead of its inaugural concert, it was cancelled by both the artistes, who took to their Instagram stories to put out their statements.
North mentioned, “I was really excited to go on tour with Molly Santana. Sadly it isn’t happening anymore, but I have something special for u guys. See ya soon”. While this has disheartened all listeners who had bought tickets to the tour, it has also instilled a spark of curiosity about what ‘special’ is to take place soon.
Molly on the other hand mentions on her social media, “To everyone who bought tickets to the tour, I sincerely apologize. I know a lot of you have taken time out of your busy schedules and spent your hard earned money planning to be there. Nothing makes me more happy than the opportunity to share more amazing memories with you all and I hope to see you soon. You are all so greatly appreciated and please know that I never take your time or support lightly. I love y’all so much and I promise I will make this one up to you. Black punk otw & be right back.”
Even though the artistes have released their individual statements apologizing to their fans, there has been no information regarding the reason why the concerts were cancelled in the first place. One can now hope that the two come back soon with their concerts – individually or together- and make it a memorable experience for their fans.