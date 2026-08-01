North West’s tour with Molly Santana was cancelled days before it was due to start

Molly on the other hand mentions on her social media, “To everyone who bought tickets to the tour, I sincerely apologize. I know a lot of you have taken time out of your busy schedules and spent your hard earned money planning to be there. Nothing makes me more happy than the opportunity to share more amazing memories with you all and I hope to see you soon. You are all so greatly appreciated and please know that I never take your time or support lightly. I love y’all so much and I promise I will make this one up to you. Black punk otw & be right back.”

Even though the artistes have released their individual statements apologizing to their fans, there has been no information regarding the reason why the concerts were cancelled in the first place. One can now hope that the two come back soon with their concerts – individually or together- and make it a memorable experience for their fans.