KATSEYE reduced to four as second member announces temporary break

Sophia Laforteza's statement

Sophia Laforteza addressed her decision on her Instagram Story, sharing how difficult the decision was and expressing her gratitude to EYEKONS for their support. The band leader wrote, "It truly breaks my heart to miss out on a lot. You know how much I love being on stage, performing, and sharing these moments with you. Making this decision wasn’t easy, but I’m learning that health has to come first. I’m realizing that if I don’t take care of my mind and body now, I won’t be able to keep doing what I love the most for so long".

"Thank you for being so patient understanding, and always showing me so much love...I promise I’m going to work as hard as I can to get through this, heal properly, and come back stronger...I'll be here as one of the EYEKONS in the meantime with y'all", she continued.