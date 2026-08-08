KATSEYE reduced to four as second member announces temporary break

Katseye frontwoman, Sophia Laforteza, will be taking a mental health break. The girl group's record label announced on Friday that the singer will temporarily step away to prioritise her mental health. She is the second member of the band after Manon Bannerman to have taken a hiatus.
Sophia Laforteza will not join her Katseye band members in the upcoming events and performances after it was announced that the 23-year-old singer will temporarily step away to take care of her mental wellness.
In a statement released on Friday, Katseye's record label said, "We are very sorry to share that Sophia will be temporarily unable to participate in upcoming promotional activities. We understand how much EYEKONS were looking forward to seeing Sophia on stage, but it is imperative that her mental health and wellness are prioritised."
Katseye is set to headline the Clouds festival in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 8, just a day after the heartbreaking announcement was made, disappointing fans who wanted to watch Sophia lead the girl group.
The statement added, "Sophia has been receiving the utmost support, and following thorough consultations with medical professionals, it has been advised that she take dedicated time for extended rest and ongoing care to ensure a full recovery...We plan to assess her condition in September and will share a further update with fans at that time."
Sophia's break comes months after fellow Katseye member Manon Bannerman announced a "temporary hiatus" back in February to take care of her health and well-being. With no confirmed date of return for either of the two members, the group will now have to function with the remaining four members, Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel and Yoonchae Jeung.
Sophia Laforteza addressed her decision on her Instagram Story, sharing how difficult the decision was and expressing her gratitude to EYEKONS for their support. The band leader wrote, "It truly breaks my heart to miss out on a lot. You know how much I love being on stage, performing, and sharing these moments with you. Making this decision wasn’t easy, but I’m learning that health has to come first. I’m realizing that if I don’t take care of my mind and body now, I won’t be able to keep doing what I love the most for so long".
"Thank you for being so patient understanding, and always showing me so much love...I promise I’m going to work as hard as I can to get through this, heal properly, and come back stronger...I'll be here as one of the EYEKONS in the meantime with y'all", she continued.
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