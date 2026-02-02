Music

Bad Bunny wins album of the year at 2026 Grammys, a first for a Spanish-language album

First-time winners were abundant at this year’s Grammys — even before the show started
A Spanish-language album bags Grammy for the first time
Bad Bunny at Grammy Awards 2026
Updated on
2 min read

Bad Bunny won album of the year at the 2026 Grammy Awards for his critically-acclaimed Debí Tirar Más Fotos, closing out a surprising and history-making night. It is the first time a Spanish-language album has taken home the top prize.

Debí Tirar Más Fotos becomes the first Spanish-language album to bag Grammy

“Puerto Rico, believe me when I tell you that we are much bigger than 100 by 35,” he said in his acceptance speech in Spanish, referring to a Puerto Rican colloquialism about the island's small size. “And there is nothing we can’t achieve. Thank God, thank you to the Academy, thank you to all the people who have believed in me throughout my career.

“To all the people who worked on this album, thank you mami for giving birth to me in Puerto Rico, I love you,” he continued.

Then he switched to English: “I want to dedicate this award to all the people who had to leave their homeland to follow their dreams.”

A Spanish-language album bags Grammy for the first time “Puerto Rico, believe m
Poster of Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Harry Styles presented the award — the English singer previously took home the top prize in 2023 for Harry’s House. He beat Bad Bunny that year, who was nominated for Un Verano Sin Ti — the first Spanish-language album to be up in the category.

First-time winners were abundant — even before the show started

During the Premiere Ceremony, the Dalai Lama won his first Grammy for audio book, narration and storytelling recording, beating out Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. You read that correctly.

Golden from KPop Demon Hunters won song written for visual media at the Premiere Ceremony, marking the first time a K-pop act has won a Grammy. Songwriters delivered their acceptance speech in both English and Korean, highlighting the song’s bilingual appeal.

Music film went to Music for John Williams, which means director Steven Spielberg has officially won his first Grammy. That makes him an EGOT winner — an artist with an Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Oscar.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

A Spanish-language album bags Grammy for the first time
Dalai Lama wins first Grammy at 90
Bad Bunny

Related Stories

No stories found.