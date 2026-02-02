Bad Bunny wins album of the year at 2026 Grammys, a first for a Spanish-language album

Bad Bunny won album of the year at the 2026 Grammy Awards for his critically-acclaimed Debí Tirar Más Fotos, closing out a surprising and history-making night. It is the first time a Spanish-language album has taken home the top prize.

Debí Tirar Más Fotos becomes the first Spanish-language album to bag Grammy

“Puerto Rico, believe me when I tell you that we are much bigger than 100 by 35,” he said in his acceptance speech in Spanish, referring to a Puerto Rican colloquialism about the island's small size. “And there is nothing we can’t achieve. Thank God, thank you to the Academy, thank you to all the people who have believed in me throughout my career.

“To all the people who worked on this album, thank you mami for giving birth to me in Puerto Rico, I love you,” he continued.

Then he switched to English: “I want to dedicate this award to all the people who had to leave their homeland to follow their dreams.”