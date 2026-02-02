Dalai Lama wins first Grammy at 90

Atop the music are collages of his remarks on themes like mindfulness, harmony and health, captured over the last few years. Responding to the award, His Holiness said, “I receive this recognition with gratitude and humility. I don’t see it as something personal, but as a recognition of our shared universal responsibility. I truly believe that peace, compassion, care for our environment, and an understanding of the oneness of humanity are essential for the collective well-being of all eight billion human beings." “I’m grateful that this Grammy recognition can help spread these messages more widely,” he said.

66 years ago, after China crushed an uprising in Tibet, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, disguised as a soldier, left Norbulingka Palace in Tibet, a Third Pole, and escaped into exile in India after his challenging 14-day journey. Since then, the longest, most respectable staying guest of the Indian government, who often says he’s enjoying every possible liberty, has been toeing a path of promoting human values, religious harmony, besides preserving Tibetan language and culture, the heritage received from the masters of India’s Nalanda University.

On March 10, 1960, just before moving to Dharamsala, a town perched on the upper reaches of north India’s Kangra Valley, the Dalai Lama had said: “For those of us in exile, I said that our priority must be resettlement and the continuity of our cultural traditions. We, Tibetans, would eventually prevail in regaining freedom for Tibet.” Currently, India is home to around 1,00,000 Tibetans and the government-in-exile.