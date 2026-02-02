Grammy Awards 2026: Here’s the complete list of winners

Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Dean, the Wicked duo of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande and the Dalai Lama are among the winners at the 68th annual Grammy Awards.

Grammy Awards 2026 winners

While the Grammys save the biggest categories for its telecast, which begins at 8 pm Eastern on CBS, 86 awards were handed out during the Premiere Ceremony Sunday afternoon. Kendrick won the night’s first televised award: Best Rap Album. Trevor Noah hosted the telecast.

Here’s the list of select winners at this year’s Grammys: