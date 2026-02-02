Music

Grammy Awards 2026: Here’s the complete list of winners

Kendrick Lamar won the night’s first televised award: Best Rap Album
Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Dean, the Wicked duo of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande and the Dalai Lama are among the winners at the 68th annual Grammy Awards.

While the Grammys save the biggest categories for its telecast, which begins at 8 pm Eastern on CBS, 86 awards were handed out during the Premiere Ceremony Sunday afternoon. Kendrick won the night’s first televised award: Best Rap Album. Trevor Noah hosted the telecast.

Here’s the list of select winners at this year’s Grammys:

  • Record of the Year: luther, Kendrick Lamar with SZA

  • Best Rap Album: GNX, Kendrick Lamar

  • Best Latin Urban Album: Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Bad Bunny

  • Best New Artist: Olivia Dean

  • Best Pop Vocal Album: Mayhem, Lady Gaga

  • Best Pop Solo Performance: Messy, Lola Young

  • Song of the Year (Songwriter’s Award): Wildflower, Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell

  • Best Dance/Electronic Album: EUSEXUA, FKA twigs

  • Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Defying Gravity, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

  • Best Rock Album: Never Enough, Turnstile

  • Best Contemporary Country Album: Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll

  • Best R&B Album: Mutt, Leon Thomas

  • Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: A Matter of Time, Laufey

  • Best Latin Pop Album: Cancionera, Natalia Lafourcade

  • Best Música Mexicana Album: Palabra De To’s (Seca), Carín León

  • Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Sinners, various artists

  • Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (composer’s award): Sinners, Ludwig Göransson

  • Best Gospel Album: Heart of Mine, Darrel Walls, PJ Morton

  • Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Coritos Vol. 1, Israel & New Breed

  • Best Song Written for Visual Media: Golden, from KPop Demon Hunters

  • Best Jazz Vocal Album: Portrait, Samara Joy

  • Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Southern Nights, Sullivan Fortner featuring Peter Washington and Marcus Gilmore

  • Best African Music Performance: Push 2 Start, Tyla

  • Best Reggae Album: BLXXD & FYAH, Keznamdi

  • Best Music Video: Anxiety, Doechii

  • Best Music Film: Music by John Williams

  • Best Alternative Music Album: Songs of a Lost World, The Cure

  • Songwriter Of The Year: Amy Allen

  • Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical: Cirkut

  • Best Comedy Album: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, Nate Bargatze

  • Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording: Meditations: The Reflections of his Holiness The Dalai Lama, Dalai Lama

  • Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: Words for Days Vol. 1, Mad Skillz

  • Best Album Cover: Chromakopia

  • The Dr. Dre Global Impact Award: Pharrell Williams

