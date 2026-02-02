Grammy Awards 2026: Here’s the complete list of winners

Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Dean, the Wicked duo of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande and the Dalai Lama are among the winners at the 68th annual Grammy Awards.
While the Grammys save the biggest categories for its telecast, which begins at 8 pm Eastern on CBS, 86 awards were handed out during the Premiere Ceremony Sunday afternoon. Kendrick won the night’s first televised award: Best Rap Album. Trevor Noah hosted the telecast.
Here’s the list of select winners at this year’s Grammys:
Record of the Year: luther, Kendrick Lamar with SZA
Best Rap Album: GNX, Kendrick Lamar
Best Latin Urban Album: Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Bad Bunny
Best New Artist: Olivia Dean
Best Pop Vocal Album: Mayhem, Lady Gaga
Best Pop Solo Performance: Messy, Lola Young
Song of the Year (Songwriter’s Award): Wildflower, Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell
Best Dance/Electronic Album: EUSEXUA, FKA twigs
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Defying Gravity, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Best Rock Album: Never Enough, Turnstile
Best Contemporary Country Album: Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll
Best R&B Album: Mutt, Leon Thomas
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: A Matter of Time, Laufey
Best Latin Pop Album: Cancionera, Natalia Lafourcade
Best Música Mexicana Album: Palabra De To’s (Seca), Carín León
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Sinners, various artists
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (composer’s award): Sinners, Ludwig Göransson
Best Gospel Album: Heart of Mine, Darrel Walls, PJ Morton
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Coritos Vol. 1, Israel & New Breed
Best Song Written for Visual Media: Golden, from KPop Demon Hunters
Best Jazz Vocal Album: Portrait, Samara Joy
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Southern Nights, Sullivan Fortner featuring Peter Washington and Marcus Gilmore
Best African Music Performance: Push 2 Start, Tyla
Best Reggae Album: BLXXD & FYAH, Keznamdi
Best Music Video: Anxiety, Doechii
Best Music Film: Music by John Williams
Best Alternative Music Album: Songs of a Lost World, The Cure
Songwriter Of The Year: Amy Allen
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical: Cirkut
Best Comedy Album: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, Nate Bargatze
Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording: Meditations: The Reflections of his Holiness The Dalai Lama, Dalai Lama
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: Words for Days Vol. 1, Mad Skillz
Best Album Cover: Chromakopia
The Dr. Dre Global Impact Award: Pharrell Williams