Gajendra Verma, of Tera Ghata and Mann Mera fame, returns with his new release, Mud Ke Tu Aa

Singer-songwriter, Gajendra Verma, widely known for iconic love and breakup anthems like Tera Ghata and Mann Mera, which continues to echo across playlists even today, returns with his latest release, Mud Ke Tu Aa. The song connects and deeply resonates with the listeners, as it depicts the moment of realisation that arrives after love has already slipped away.
Over the years, Gajendra Verma has built a strong identity in the music industry — much like party music has its icons, his songs have become synonymous with love, memories that linger, and heartbreaks that stay unfinished. From first love to final goodbyes, his music has soundtracked some of the most emotionally defining moments for listeners across generations.
As Valentine’s month approaches, a time often associated with both love and reflection, his recent release Mud Ke Tu Aa finds its place among the emotions that resurface when relationships and memories come rushing back. Rather than explaining the emotion, Mud Ke Tu Aa allows listeners to experience it in their own way, creating a reflective space that leaves behind a single, lingering thought of one more chance.
The official music video of Mud Ke Tu Aa beautifully brings the song’s emotional core to life through cinematic storytelling and evocative visuals. Directed by Vikram Singh and Preet Singh Bhullar, the video features Gajendra alongside Danielle Fedder, capturing a poignant journey of love, reflection, and longing. Shot amidst the picturesque landscapes of Grand Monte and BatCave in Khao Yai, Thailand, the visuals amplify the song’s central emotion — the ache of realisation and the yearning for one more chance.
The song sees Gajendra in the role of singer, lyricist and composer, anchoring the project with his signature emotional depth. "Mud Ke Tu Aa is about that quiet moment of realisation when you understand the value of something only after it’s gone. It carries a very simple thought - I wish I had one more chance. I wanted the song to feel honest and leave space for listeners to find their own emotions in it,” said the Tera Ghata singer.