After Jugjugg Jeeyo and Mastiii 4, singer and music composer Vishal Shelke is gearing up for his big-screen outing with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain – Fun on the Run. His latest song, Manjogi, featuring the soulful voice of Sonu Nigam, has been winning hearts, and Vishal opens up about the creative journey behind it.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain – Fun on the Run: Vishal Shelke on composing Manjogi and collaborating with Sonu Nigam

Speaking about the experience of composing Manjogi, Vishal said,“The entire experience of creating Manjogi was truly magical. I visualised Ravi Kishan ji’s character as a jogi—someone who falls madly and innocently in love with Angoori, played by Shubhangi Atre—and the composition flowed naturally. Ghulam Mohd. Khavar’s lyrics fit the mood perfectly. While names like Arijit Singh and Jubin Nautiyal were suggested, I was certain that this song needed Sonu Nigam ji. Despite his hectic schedule, he immediately agreed and recorded the song, telling me, ‘Vishal, this was your song. Now it’s our song—let’s make it the best.’”

Talking about composing music for such a beloved franchise, he shared,“Working on a hugely successful franchise comes with great responsibility. Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai has a massive fan following, and every character is deeply ingrained in people’s minds. My aim was to support and elevate the film with the right music rather than overpower it. Initially, the music was being handled by another renowned composer, but the Zee Studios team approached me after seeing my work in Mastiii 4. In an era where multiple composers often work on a single film, I feel extremely grateful to have composed the entire soundtrack as a solo music director.”

On whether the popular television show’s musical sensibility influenced his approach, Vishal explained, “I approach every film with a fresh mindset. Comedy is a particularly challenging genre to score, but we managed to strike the right balance. We designed a completely new sound palette and created distinct musical themes for each of the main characters—Angoori, Vibhuti, Tiwari and Anita. Ravi Kishan ji and Mukesh Tiwari ji also play pivotal roles. The performances are so strong that, when combined with the music, they create a complete laugh riot. It was genuinely a lot of fun working on this film.”

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain – Fun on the Run is directed by Shashank Bali and stars Rohitash Gaud, Aashif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre, Ravi Kishan, Supriya Pathak, Vidisha Srivastava, Mukesh Tiwari, Rajesh Sharma, Soma Rathod and Pratyush Kaushal in key roles.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress