When Sonu Nigam refused a major award for Roop Kumar Rathod

In the late 1990s, Sandese Aate Hain from Border became something larger than a film song. It travelled far beyond the movie theatre — into homes, army camps and school functions. Its power lay in the feeling it instilled in us, carried quietly by two loved voices of India: Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod.

When the song began receiving award attention, only one of those voices was singled out. Sonu Nigam’s name appeared on nomination lists but Roop Kumar Rathod’s did not. Sonu declined the recognition.

There was no public statement, or any attempt to turn the decision into a headline. He simply maintained that a song sung by two people should not be honoured as though it belonged to one.