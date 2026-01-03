Akshaye Khanna debuts in Telugu with Mahakali

Akshaye Khanna is currently basking in the glory of professional success as he handles a massive hit film alongside a whole new experience down south. The actor is still reeling from the success of his latest film and has now officially begun his journey in the Telugu film industry with the sets of Mahakali.

Akshaye Khanna makes Telugu debut following Dhurandhar success

Mahakali is the newest entrant in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, or PVCU for short. It has been able to create a niche for itself in the genre of mythological superheroes in Indian cinema. Though Bhoomi Shetty has been cast for the chief role of Mahakali in the movie, there is news that Akshaye is playing an important part in the whole drama. This has come as a major shift in the plan to make the narrative more pan-Indian in its reach.