Akshaye Khanna debuts in Telugu with Mahakali

Akshaye Khanna is currently basking in the glory of professional success as he handles a massive hit film alongside a whole new experience down south. The actor is still reeling from the success of his latest film and has now officially begun his journey in the Telugu film industry with the sets of Mahakali.
Mahakali is the newest entrant in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, or PVCU for short. It has been able to create a niche for itself in the genre of mythological superheroes in Indian cinema. Though Bhoomi Shetty has been cast for the chief role of Mahakali in the movie, there is news that Akshaye is playing an important part in the whole drama. This has come as a major shift in the plan to make the narrative more pan-Indian in its reach.
Akshay is venturing into fresh territory in Hyderabad, while Akshay’s latest Hindi film is an unstoppable force. Dhurandhar directed by Aditya Dhar has turned out to be a certified blockbuster as it has released on December 5, and as per Jio Studios, the total box office collection of the movie.
Although entering its fourth week, the movie is still attracting viewers, fetching ₹12.40 crore on its 27th day. Akshaye’s performance as Rehman Dakait has received accolades along with his role in the viral number FA9LA. The action drama packed with plenty of actions along with Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan has already fixed a sequel for March 19, 2026.
With a big Telugu film round the corner, and a huge franchise success under his belt, Akshaye Khanna has emerged triumphant in re-establishing his position among one of the versatile actors in cinema today.