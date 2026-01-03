Shah Rukh Khan criticised for signing Mustafizur Rahman to KKR, BCCI intervenes

Amidst growing controversy and hatred targeted at Shah Rukh Khan, KKR and Mustafizur Rahman, BCCI has decided to intervene to quell the situation. The Board has asked the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise to release Mustafizur from the squad.

The BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that the body took the decision "because of recent developments all across" and had to intervene after pressure increased on KKR for signing a Bangladeshi player, bringing politics within the cricket field.

The secretary told the media, "The BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from its squad. They can ask for a replacement if needed, and upon request, the BCCI will allow a replacement player".

Following BCCI's orders, KKR confirmed that it had let Mustafizur go, in a statement, "KKR confirms that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)/IPL, as the regulator of the IPL, has instructed it to release Mustafizur from the squad ahead of the upcoming IPL season. The release has been carried out following due process and consultations".

Now, KKR fans must wait to know who will replace Mustafizur Rahman in the squad.