Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja announces retirement

Usman's speech after he announced his retirement moved his fans and colleagues. He reflected on his dream as a young boy to play cricket, the racism he faced because of his origin and all the sacrifices he had to make to come where he is.

"The number one emotion is contentment. I'm very lucky to have played so many games for Australia the way I have. I hope I have inspired people along the way. I'm a proud Muslim coloured boy from Pakistan who was told that he would never play for the Australian cricket team. Look at me now, and you can do the same," Usman Khawaja said, sending a message of hope.

The cricketer also said, "I'm glad I get to leave on my own terms, with a little bit of dignity, and go out at the SCG where I love. But I think the start of the series was a pretty tough time. Then going into Adelaide and not being picked initially for the game, that was probably a sign for me to say, 'all right, it's time to move on'".

Addressing young children who feel left out, Usman assured, "Those that feel that they don’t belong. Or those told they will never make it. I felt all these things growing up while trying to be an Australian cricketer. But seeing is believing and I am here to tell you that you can do whatever you want".

Usman Khawaja was born in Islamabad and moved to Australia as a child with his parents, a country he represented in full glory.