Former Australian cricketer, Damien Martyn is currently in induced coma

The CEO of Cricket Australia, Todd Greenberg, said in a statement. "I'm saddened to hear of Damien's illness. The best wishes of everyone at Cricket Australia and in the wider cricket community are with him at this time".

Former teammate of Damien, Adam Gilchrist is one of the closest friends of the cricketer. He said in a statement, "He is getting the best of treatment and [Martyn's partner] Amanda and his family know that a lot of people are sending their prayers and best wishes".

Reports say that Damien Martyn had been diagnosed with meningitis which led to the complications. Further details about his health are still awaited as his family and friends hope for his quick recovery.

Indian cricketers have also been sending their wishes on social media. Former player VVS Laxman wrote on X, "Sending strength and prayers to my dear friend @damienmartyn and his family. Wishing him a full and speedy recovery. The entire cricket world stands with you Matto during this tough time".

Ravichandran Ashwin wrote, "Thoughts are with @damienmartyn Prayers to see him bounce back".

Despite retiring years ago, Damien Martyn's love for cricket remains steadfast. Currently, he also appeared in the commentary box as a commentator.