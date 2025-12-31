Former Australian cricketer, Damien Martyn is currently in induced coma

Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn has been reportedly placed in induced coma following a meningitis diagnosis. The retired batter is currently admitted in a Queensland hospital where he was taken to after he fell sick on December 26, 2025.
54-year-old former Australian cricketer suddenly retired in 2006, just before the 2006-07 Ashes series. He is also a two-time World Cup winner with Australia and has played 67 test matches and 208 ODI matches in the period that he played for his country, from 1992 to 2006.
After falling ill, the cricketer is currently placed on an induced coma as the cricketing world is sending its wishes for a quick recovery.
The CEO of Cricket Australia, Todd Greenberg, said in a statement. "I'm saddened to hear of Damien's illness. The best wishes of everyone at Cricket Australia and in the wider cricket community are with him at this time".
Former teammate of Damien, Adam Gilchrist is one of the closest friends of the cricketer. He said in a statement, "He is getting the best of treatment and [Martyn's partner] Amanda and his family know that a lot of people are sending their prayers and best wishes".
Reports say that Damien Martyn had been diagnosed with meningitis which led to the complications. Further details about his health are still awaited as his family and friends hope for his quick recovery.
Indian cricketers have also been sending their wishes on social media. Former player VVS Laxman wrote on X, "Sending strength and prayers to my dear friend @damienmartyn and his family. Wishing him a full and speedy recovery. The entire cricket world stands with you Matto during this tough time".
Ravichandran Ashwin wrote, "Thoughts are with @damienmartyn Prayers to see him bounce back".
Despite retiring years ago, Damien Martyn's love for cricket remains steadfast. Currently, he also appeared in the commentary box as a commentator.