Damien Martyn’s health battle: All you need to know about meningitis

The cricketing fraternity was left shaken by the news of ex-Australian batsman Damien Martyn’s hospitalisation owing to meningitis. Damien may be well-known for his gracious cricketing skills, but the incident has reminded one and all that meningitis can attack anybody, and recovery from meningitis requires careful knowledge. For those belonging to the younger population, the mention of ‘meningitis’ may remind one of the injections received during childhood, but the knowledge related to the recovery stages is imperative.

Damien Martyn’s fight with meningitis: symptoms you should be aware of

Meningitis is defined as inflammation of the membranes that protect the spinal cord and brain. It may be either viral or bacterial, with bacterial meningitis being a medical emergency. The main difficulty with meningitis is that it initially presents symptoms of a bad case of flu.

Key symptoms to watch for include:

Sudden onset of mild temperatures and chilling of hands and/or feet.

A severe headache that is somewhat different from an ordinary migraine.

Stiff neck (inability to touch your chin to your chest).

Sensitivity to bright light (photophobia).

Confusion, irritability, or excessive sleepiness.

Glass test rash: Rash of small red or purple patches that do not blanch when a glass is pressed against the skin.