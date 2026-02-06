‘Fans will see a new Armaan Malik’

Armaan Malik has a voice that feels both familiar and fresh. In 2007, he began as a child artist, when he recorded ‘Bum Bum Bole’ from Taare Zameen Par. He stepped into mainstream playback in 2014 with Tumko To Aana Hi Tha from Jai Ho, and went on to become one of Bollywood’s beloved singers across genres. With fan favourites such as Besabriyaan, Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon and Sab Tera, his melodious range has swayed listeners for nearly two decades.

While best known for Bollywood playback, his work also spans languages and formats — from Telugu and Kannada to independent singles such as Baari Baari (October 2025) and Mere Khayaalon Mein.

Malik entered English pop in 2020 with his debut single Control, which won Best India Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards and gained global attention. He has since collaborated with international artists including Ed Sheeran, Eric Nam and KSHMR.

This week, Malik is gearing up to perform in Gurugram at Roots for Mangroves on February 7, a concert presented by Signature Packaged Drinking Water and dedicated to regenerating coastal forests.