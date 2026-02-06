‘Fans will see a new Armaan Malik’
Armaan Malik has a voice that feels both familiar and fresh. In 2007, he began as a child artist, when he recorded ‘Bum Bum Bole’ from Taare Zameen Par. He stepped into mainstream playback in 2014 with Tumko To Aana Hi Tha from Jai Ho, and went on to become one of Bollywood’s beloved singers across genres. With fan favourites such as Besabriyaan, Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon and Sab Tera, his melodious range has swayed listeners for nearly two decades.
While best known for Bollywood playback, his work also spans languages and formats — from Telugu and Kannada to independent singles such as Baari Baari (October 2025) and Mere Khayaalon Mein.
Malik entered English pop in 2020 with his debut single Control, which won Best India Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards and gained global attention. He has since collaborated with international artists including Ed Sheeran, Eric Nam and KSHMR.
This week, Malik is gearing up to perform in Gurugram at Roots for Mangroves on February 7, a concert presented by Signature Packaged Drinking Water and dedicated to regenerating coastal forests.
You’re performing in Gurugram soon. How has the audience here shaped your journey over the years?
Delhi, NCR, and Gurugran have always been extremely supportive. We’re just a few days away now from the concert,I’m super excited and can’t wait to spread my music and magic there.
Your upcoming concert carries a strong environmental message. What made you want to combine philanthropy with performance in this way?
There are so many social issues that need to be addressed, and what better way to do it than through the power of music and voice? Over the years, I’ve spoken about environmental issues and the negative impact of human practices. I’ve been part of the Plastic Movement in Maharashtra, and earlier I also recorded and produced a song called ‘What in the World’, which talks about conserving forests, animals, and birds.
You’re known for Bollywood playback and global pop projects. How do you balance both worlds, and what have they taught you?
Even though my roots are in Bollywood playback, I always wanted to do independent and pop music and building that side has been very special for me.I’ve never wanted to be put in a box but it’s not easy balancing both worlds. While I always listen to my fans, I also have my own creative process. I don’t just make music based on others’ tastes — I make what feels honest to me and helps me explore different genres and languages.
Looking back, what are the most important lessons you’ve learned?
The biggest lesson is learning to detach from outcomes. Another important thing is: start where you are, at whatever age, and just be yourself. Starting young and being honest about who I am has been the foundation of my journey.
Finally, what can fans expect from you in the coming months?
I would sum it up in one phrase: you’re going to witness a rebirth of the artist.
Armaan Malik will perform live at Leisure Valley Ground, Sector 29, Gurugram on February 7 at 7:30 PM.
This article is written by Adithi Reena Ajith