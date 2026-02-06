Grammy-winning Tuareg band Tinariwen, chats with us ahead of headlining the three-city India Jazz Project tour

Pioneers of desert blues, Tinariwen fuse Tuareg folk traditions with blues and rock — creating hypnotic, guitar-led music shaped by life in the Sahara. Rooted in nomadic musical traditions — their sound relies on looping guitar lines, steady rhythms and songs that unfold slowly, drawing listeners into a shared listening experience. When Tinariwen return to India this week, they do so as headliners of the India Jazz Project, performing across Delhi NCR (February 6), Mumbai (February 7) and Bengaluru (February 8). The tour marks the band’s return to the country after their December 2023 visit, which included a rain-soaked but memorable set at Echoes of Earth in Bengaluru.
On stage, Tinariwen promise a live experience built around ‘restraint and repetition.’ “We bring the desert with us on stage,” says Ibrahim Ag Alhabib, lead singer of the band. “Long guitar lines, repetition and songs that ask for attention rather than spectacle. It’s music meant to be shared slowly, not rushed,” he tells us.
While their sound sits outside conventional jazz structures, Tinariwen see a natural alignment with the India Jazz Project’s philosophy. “Even if our music is not jazz, we share the same spirit,” Ibrahim explains. “Improvisation, listening and freedom. Desert blues grows through repetition and small variations, much like many jazz traditions. It’s about feeling, not categories.”
The India dates also coincide with the release cycle of their upcoming album Hoggar, out on March 13, 2026. Recorded in the southern Algerian city of Tamanrasset at a studio established by next-generation Tuareg band Imarhan — the record turns inward, focusing on the local Tuareg community and acoustic, communal songwriting. The sessions brought founding members Ibrahim Ag Alhabib, Abdallah Ag Alhousseyni and Touhami Ag Alhassane together with younger musicians to write songs shaped by political unrest and the social realities facing the Tuareg people.
In a historic moment for the band, Hoggar features Ibrahim and Abdallah singing together on the same tracks for the first time in over 30 years. “It opened a new way of composing for the band,” Ibrahim says, “allowing tradition to move toward something new.” The album also includes collaborations with José González and Sudanese singer Sulafa Elyas, alongside a reunion with co-founder Liya ag Ablil (Diarra).
The album’s first single, Sagherat Assani featuring Sulafa, released on January 7, has already crossed 251,000 views. “It carries hope,” the lead singer notes. “The song speaks quietly but very clearly and we felt it could travel easily across several cultures.”
Alongside Tinariwen, the India Jazz Project lineup features jazz-rock band Jatayu, musician Rudy Wallang and contemporary pianist Aman Mahajan. The India leg also launches Tinariwen’s global tour, which continues across Europe and the UK.
