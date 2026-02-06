Grammy-winning Tuareg band Tinariwen, chats with us ahead of headlining the three-city India Jazz Project tour

Pioneers of desert blues, Tinariwen fuse Tuareg folk traditions with blues and rock — creating hypnotic, guitar-led music shaped by life in the Sahara. Rooted in nomadic musical traditions — their sound relies on looping guitar lines, steady rhythms and songs that unfold slowly, drawing listeners into a shared listening experience. When Tinariwen return to India this week, they do so as headliners of the India Jazz Project, performing across Delhi NCR (February 6), Mumbai (February 7) and Bengaluru (February 8). The tour marks the band’s return to the country after their December 2023 visit, which included a rain-soaked but memorable set at Echoes of Earth in Bengaluru.

On stage, Tinariwen promise a live experience built around ‘restraint and repetition.’ “We bring the desert with us on stage,” says Ibrahim Ag Alhabib, lead singer of the band. “Long guitar lines, repetition and songs that ask for attention rather than spectacle. It’s music meant to be shared slowly, not rushed,” he tells us.

While their sound sits outside conventional jazz structures, Tinariwen see a natural alignment with the India Jazz Project’s philosophy. “Even if our music is not jazz, we share the same spirit,” Ibrahim explains. “Improvisation, listening and freedom. Desert blues grows through repetition and small variations, much like many jazz traditions. It’s about feeling, not categories.”