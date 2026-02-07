Adnan Sami recalls composing ‘Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao’ in just five minutes

Singer-composer Adnan Sami has taken a walk down memory lane, recalling how his iconic song Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao starring Aditi Govitrikar came into being in a matter of minutes.

Sharing a picture of the piano on which he composed the track on Instagram, Adnan revealed that the melody struck him unexpectedly one evening after dinner. He wrote, “This is the Piano on which I composed the song “Kabhi Tho Nazar Milao”…”

As he walked past the piano, he stopped, began playing the keys and within five minutes, the tune of the song’s mukhda came to his mind.

The Lift Karadey hitmaker added, “It was right after dinner, when I was casually just walking by the Piano & stopped & started fiddling with the keys & suddenly, the tune of the ‘Mukda’ came to my mind- I composed the Mukda within 5 minutes!!”