Bad Bunny look-alike contest turns San Francisco street into fiesta

A Bad Bunny look-alike contest at a Mexican restaurant in San Francisco quickly grew beyond its modest beginnings, drawing hundreds of fans and turning the surrounding streets into a lively, music-filled gathering. What started as a small event inside a Mission district restaurant soon spilled outdoors, with crowds singing along to the Puerto Rican artist’s songs and cheering on his many doppelgangers.

Fans sing, dance as Bad Bunny impersonators crowd Mission neighbourhood

More than 30 contestants from across the Bay Area took part, competing for a $100 prize. The line-up included men with tight curls and trimmed beards, women sporting wigs and painted-on facial hair, and even a kindergartener dressed in a fedora, white vest and bow tie. Each channelled different versions of Bad Bunny’s distinctive style, from straw hats known as the “pava”, traditionally worn by Puerto Rican farmers, to a shearling aviator hat associated with the artist’s recent looks.

Some contestants drew inspiration from Bad Bunny’s 2025 Grammy-winning album Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, translating to “I should have taken more photos”, which blends Latin trap and reggaeton with rhythms such as salsa and merengue. The album won album of the year earlier this week, adding to the buzz surrounding the contest.