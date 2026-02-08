3 Doors Down lead singer, Brad Arnold passes away following cancer battle

"With his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer", the statement continued.

When Brad announced the news of his diagnosis, he had bravely said that he had "no fear". "I really sincerely am not scared of it at all", he had shared. The only regret he had at the moment was that his band had to cancel their tour owing to his health condition.

He had urged his fans and said, "I'd love for you to lift me up in prayer every chance you get".

3 Doors Down in their statement announcing their founder's death, said how Brad had revolutionised mainstream rock music and paved a path for the genre from such a young age.

"As a founding member, vocalist and original drummer of 3 Doors Down, Brad helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners...His music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on", the statement added.

The statement concluded saying that the talented musician will be "deeply missed and forever remembered".

Brad Arnold had formed 3 Doors Down in the mid-1990s along with Matt Roberts and Todd Harrell. The Mississippi based band had caused quite the wave in rock music and delivered hits like Kryptonite, Let Me Go, Loser, When I'm Gone and more.