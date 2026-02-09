‘Technology or fanbase can't replace taalim or riyaaz’: Pandit Ulhas Kashalkar

The role of a teacher

Kashalkar has mentored generations of students, many of whom are now acclaimed performers in their own right, carrying forward the legacy of Hindustani classical music across the world. Talking about the shift in the perception of art, he says, nothing can replace taalim and riyaz. “If one thinks social media will help them to be an artist, they must know nothing. No technology or fan base replaces riyaaz,” he said.

AI, he said, cannot be ‘expressive’. “The bhaav of a thumri can't be depicted through AI. In time, we will get to know in what manner AI will shape classical music and redefine its legacy—if at all.”

Kashalkar’s contribution to Indian music has been recognised through numerous honours, including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and the Padma Shri. In addition, he has received titles such as Swar-Ratna, Raag Rishi, and Gaan Tapasvi, bestowed by Jagat Guru Shankaracharya.

His recital at the programme was an invitation into the depths of raga, the subtleties of bhaav, and the ecstatic possibilities of sound, making his music not merely an experience, but a journey.

Stating that imitation is not the end goal, he said, "The real pursuit lies in slowly developing a style that reflects one’s sensibility, emotional depth, and personal understanding of music. An artist’s style emerges not from imitation of what was taught, but from thinking through it, living with it, and allowing it to mature. To expect an artiste to simply reproduce their guru’s music, or music from a gharana only, is to overlook the long, introspective process that truly defines art."

This article is written by Srestha Sarkar