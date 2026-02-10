Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show drives sharp rise in streaming

Bad Bunny’s appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show translated into an immediate global surge in music streaming, according to new data released by Apple Music, offering an early snapshot of audience behaviour following the high-profile performance.
Apple Music, a sponsor of the halftime show, reported that the official performance playlist became the most-played set list on the platform within hours of the broadcast. The Puerto Rican artiste subsequently dominated the Apple Music Daily Top 100 Global chart, placing 23 tracks in the ranking. Of these, nine entered the Top 25 and five reached the Top 10, with DtMF rising to the No. 1 position.
The performance also prompted notable chart re-entries. Six of the 23 charting tracks returned to the Daily Top 100 Global for the first time since at least February 2025. His collaboration I Like It, featuring Cardi B and J Balvin, re-entered the chart for the first time since January 2020, underscoring renewed listener interest across both recent and older releases.
Apple Music’s data pointed to strong international engagement following the show. On Monday, Bad Bunny’s album Debí Tirar Más Fotos appeared on album charts in 155 countries, reaching the Top 10 in 128 territories and securing the No. 1 position in 46 countries. These included markets across Latin America and Europe such as Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Germany, France and Spain.
In the United States, listening activity over a six-day period following the performance was concentrated in major urban centres. Apple Music identified Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Dallas as the cities with the highest levels of engagement during this timeframe.
Music discovery platform Shazam reflected a similar spike in activity. According to Apple Music, the day of the performance marked the largest single day on Shazam for any Latin or non-English-language artiste. Shazam recognitions across Bad Bunny’s catalogue increased by more than 400 per cent during and immediately after the halftime show, compared to the platform’s daily average.
Among the most-identified tracks during the performance were Die with a Smile, featuring Lady Gaga, and Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii, performed alongside Ricky Martin. These moments contributed to heightened discovery activity, particularly among listeners encountering certain tracks for the first time.
While other streaming platforms, including Spotify, also track post-event listening trends, Apple Music’s figures capture immediate audience response in the hours following the broadcast. By combining streaming data with Shazam recognition and geographic listening patterns, the platform offers an early indication of how live performances influence music consumption, ahead of broader industry reports that typically emerge later.
Commenting on the data, Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and Beats, noted the long-standing relationship between the platform and the artiste. “We have had the pleasure of working with Bad Bunny since 2016, and watching him grow into a global superstar has been remarkable,” he said, adding that the engagement reflected the strong connection between the artiste and his listeners.
