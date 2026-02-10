Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show drives sharp rise in streaming

Bad Bunny’s appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show translated into an immediate global surge in music streaming, according to new data released by Apple Music, offering an early snapshot of audience behaviour following the high-profile performance.

Streaming charts shift worldwide following Bad Bunny’s halftime performance

Apple Music, a sponsor of the halftime show, reported that the official performance playlist became the most-played set list on the platform within hours of the broadcast. The Puerto Rican artiste subsequently dominated the Apple Music Daily Top 100 Global chart, placing 23 tracks in the ranking. Of these, nine entered the Top 25 and five reached the Top 10, with DtMF rising to the No. 1 position.

The performance also prompted notable chart re-entries. Six of the 23 charting tracks returned to the Daily Top 100 Global for the first time since at least February 2025. His collaboration I Like It, featuring Cardi B and J Balvin, re-entered the chart for the first time since January 2020, underscoring renewed listener interest across both recent and older releases.

Apple Music’s data pointed to strong international engagement following the show. On Monday, Bad Bunny’s album Debí Tirar Más Fotos appeared on album charts in 155 countries, reaching the Top 10 in 128 territories and securing the No. 1 position in 46 countries. These included markets across Latin America and Europe such as Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Germany, France and Spain.

In the United States, listening activity over a six-day period following the performance was concentrated in major urban centres. Apple Music identified Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Dallas as the cities with the highest levels of engagement during this timeframe.