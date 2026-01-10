Bad Bunny hit with £12 million lawsuit over ‘stolen’ voice recording

Global reggaeton star Bad Bunny is embroiled in a new legal battle after being sued for a staggering 16 million dollar settlement fee (£12.7 million) for using a female fan’s voice without her consent. The case, which was filled on Monday, January 5 at a Puerto Rico courtroom, claims Tainaly Y. Serrano Rivera is indeed the voice of a particular catch phrase found in two of his most popular hit songs.

All you need to know about the £12 million lawsuit

As revealed by a magazine in citing legal documents, Rivera’s vocals can be found in the 2018 hit Solo de Mi from the album X100pre and in the song EoO in his most recent album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, released in 2025. The particular recording in relation to the case displays Rivera uttering,” Mira, puñeta, no me quiten el perrero,” which means “Listen, damn it, don’t take away my vibe.”

Rivera argues that the “phrase has become a staple of the rap star’s brand” since Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, allegedly utilised the audio recording of the phrase in various concerts he held, including the promotion of merchandise. According to the lawsuit, the artist’s longtime producer, La Paciencia (whose real name is Roberto Rosado), asked her to record the phrase in 2018.