How Bad Bunny turned the Super Bowl halftime show into cultural storytelling

Bunny himself was dressed entirely in white, a nod to the practical clothing worn by jíbaros to cope with the Caribbean heat. The colour also carries a broader cultural meaning, reflected in the phrase “esta vestido de punta en blanco”, which suggests being well dressed or carefully presented.

Throughout the performance, the stage resembled a roadside neighbourhood. A coconut stand selling “coco frío” evoked informal Caribbean stalls offering fresh coconut water, while domino tables, a nail salon and small vendor setups reflected common social spaces. The imagery leaned into everyday familiarity rather than spectacle, reinforcing the intimacy of the setting.

Food and leisure also played a role. A piragua stand, serving shaved ice, featured syrup bottles labelled with various Latin American flags. This visual motif extended into the wider performance, acknowledging shared cultural threads across the Americas. Later appearances by boxers Xander Zayas and Emiliano Vargas, wearing Puerto Rican and Mexican flags respectively, referenced long-standing sporting rivalries and regional pride.

The stage was populated by figures from across the Americas, including musicians, actors and athletes with diverse cultural backgrounds. Their presence reinforced the idea of cultural overlap and exchange, rather than a singular national narrative.

Musical references were layered with visual cues. A projection of the sapo concho cartoon, often associated with Bad Bunny’s work, appeared alongside live orchestration by Nicaraguan conductor Giancarlo Guerrero. These moments tied the performance to both personal and regional creative traditions.