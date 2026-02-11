AR Ameen, Chinmayi, and leading voices join AR Rahman's The Wonderment Tour

As Valentine’s Day approaches, Chennai is set to host one of the most anticipated musical events of the year: AR Rahman’s The Wonderment Tour at the Jawaharlal Nehru Outdoor Stadium on 14 February. Marking the composer’s return to the city after a considerable hiatus, the concert promises an unforgettable evening of music, spectacle and emotion.

Wonderment Tour Chennai: AR Rahman, AR Ameen and more to perform on February 14

Renowned for his ability to blend genres and elevate voices, Rahman will be joined by an exceptional line-up of singers, ensuring a performance rich in diversity and star power. Among the highlights is Chinmayi Sripada, whose collaborations with Rahman have given Tamil cinema some of its most cherished melodies, including Oru Dheivam Thantha Poove, Sahana Saral, Kilimanjaro to name a few. AR Ameen will also take the stage, bringing his distinctive, globally influenced style and youthful vibrancy to the evening.

The ensemble further includes Amrutha Suresh, known for her commanding vocals, alongside Nisa Shetty and Nitesh Aher, both celebrated for their dynamic stage presence. Nakul Abhyankar and Adithya RK are set to add a contemporary edge, while Rakshita Suresh and Singer Srinivasa contribute depth with their grounding in both classical and modern traditions. Together, this formidable collective reflects Rahman’s enduring commitment to showcasing varied and powerful voices.

Audiences can expect iconic compositions to be revisited and reimagined through expansive live arrangements, creating moments that are both nostalgic and refreshingly new. True to Rahman’s style, the evening is also likely to feature surprise elements, heightening the sense of occasion.

Organised by Noise and Grains in association with Jo Entertainment and Fairgame Entertainment, the Chennai leg of The Wonderment Tour is poised to be more than a concert—it is a celebration of musical brilliance, collaboration and the enduring magic of A.R. Rahman live on stage.