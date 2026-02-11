Bad Bunny did not want safety harness during Super Bowl Halftime show, director reveals

In a recent media interview, Hamish shared some details from the days leading up to the big performance. He said this was the "biggest team effort of a show" that he ever saw in his career.

Talking about Bad Bunny, the director said that the 31-year-old artiste did not use any safety gear to climb up a utility poll during his performance.

"He refused to wear a harness. He was like, 'I don’t need it'...Interestingly enough, when he decided he wasn’t going to wear a harness, we were able to then put a camera on the pole to look down at him climbing up!", Hamish shared during the interview.

The Halftime Show creative director, Harriet Cuddeford mentioned that safety measures and equipment were all in place but the Grammy winning artist did not want it.

He added, "He does his own stunts, that guy, and he learned it in about three minutes. Straight up that pole. At rehearsal, we were all like, 'Is he gonna be okay?' But he just went straight up there, and managed his vocals. Very agile. He could just, like, handle anything",

Bad Bunny's performance had a lot of surprises for the fans including a salsa rendition of Die With a Smile by Lady Gaga herself and a cover of Benito's LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii by Ricky Martin. Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Karol G, Young Miko, Cardi B also appeared in the "casita" where they danced to the music.