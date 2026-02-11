Zanai Bhosle unveils love anthem Adatein, a soulful ballad on love that becomes a habit

Musically layered and emotionally resonant, the song unfolds like a conversation between two hearts. The opening verses, sung by Charanpreet Singh, reflect longing, distance and unspoken desire, capturing the ache of missing someone with raw vulnerability. As the narrative progresses, Zanai’s voice enters as the emotional response — warm, expressive and filled with the reassurance of love. Together, the duet creates a seamless emotional arc, guiding listeners from yearning to fulfilment.

The melody and lyrics take the listener on a journey that is blissful and peaceful, yet deeply intense. There is a quiet intimacy woven into the composition — one that reiterates the enduring value of love, not through grand declarations, but through feeling, memory and emotional connection. Adatein leaves listeners immersed in its world, lingering long after the final note fades.

Speaking about the release, Zanai shares, "Adatein is very special to me because it talks about love in its most honest form — when someone becomes your habit, your comfort, your constant. This song is my romantic letter to my listeners, my fans and everyone who has stood by me. As Valentine’s Day arrives and I complete one year of releasing my music, I wanted to celebrate love in all its forms — not just between couples, but between you and me as well. The love I’ve received over the past year has been overwhelming, and this song is my way of saying thank you."