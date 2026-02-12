Punjabi icon Gurdas Maan announces grand Mumbai return with spectacular live show

Titled Gurdas Maan – Live Like Never Before, the premium outing has been conceived as a singular, immersive evening that transcends the traditional live music format. Known worldwide as a living legend, Gurdas Maan’s concerts are celebrated for their emotional depth, cultural authenticity and electrifying energy. Backed by a formidable 11-member live band, the performance unfolds as a richly layered journey through Punjabi folk music, poetry and heritage. The production is expected to feature a pind-inspired stage aesthetic, evoking the warmth and nostalgia of old-school Punjab, while incorporating elements such as Bhangra, Giddha and Gatka, transforming the concert into a full-scale cultural celebration that typically extends beyond two hours.

The carefully curated setlist is expected to traverse the breadth of his iconic repertoire, weaving together timeless anthems such as Challa, Apna Punjab Hove, Ki Banu Duniya Da, and Sajna Ve Sajna with deeply soulful compositions like Peer Tere Jaan Di and Raati Chann Naal Gallan Karkey. Audiences can also expect celebrated classics including Mamla Garbar Hai, Dil Da Mamla, and Hasdi De Dand Ginda, alongside newer, conceptual material from the Sound of Soil album and contemporary Lofi and Trap reinterpretations of his legendary works. The result is a concert experience that honours tradition while embracing evolution.

Gurdas Maan states, “I have been blessed to perform many times in Mumbai and across the country. Every show has given me immense love and audiences have embraced me with warmth. But this upcoming event is special — larger in scale, richer in production and designed to offer a brand-new live experience. This show marks the first in a series of many more that will be announced soon.”

Gurdas Maan – Live Like Never Before is produced and promoted by EVA Live.

Tickets available online.

March 21.

At NESCO Center, Mumbai.