Mumbai

Viral sensation Flipperachi of FA9LA fame to perform in Mumbai

The concert promises an immersive live experience, combining Flipperachi’s signature sound with high-octane visuals and crowd-driven moments that have become a hallmark of his shows
Flipperachi
Rapper Flipperachi, whose track FA9LA set the social media on fire, is set to perform in Mumbai on March 13, 2026.

The concert promises an immersive live experience, combining Flipperachi’s signature sound with high-octane visuals and crowd-driven moments that have become a hallmark of his shows.

Talking about the same, Flipperachi said, “India has shown me incredible love, and Mumbai is a city I’ve always wanted to perform in. The energy, the people, the culture it all feels very familiar. This show is going to be loud, emotional and unforgettable. Mumbai, get ready.”

The show will be held at Phoenix Marketcity. Flipperachi continues to bridge global hip-hop cultures, positioning himself as one of the most influential new artists on the international circuit today. He rose to worldwide prominence with his viral hit FA9LA and later featured in the Bollywood film Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the most exciting new voices in contemporary rap.

Flipperachi is known for his genre-blending sound, and unapologetic storytelling, the Bahraini rapper has built a massive international fanbase that cuts across cultures, languages and borders.

The show, produced and promoted by Eva Live and Zee Live, powered by Mastercard, marks a major milestone in Flipperachi’s rapidly expanding global ascent. Mumbai, long hailed as India’s entertainment capital, is now set to witness his explosive live energy for the very first time.

Flipperachi is only confirmed to perform in Bengaluru on March 14, 2026 at the UN40 Music Festival.

mumbai
FA9LA
Flipperachi

