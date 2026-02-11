Viral sensation Flipperachi of FA9LA fame to perform in Mumbai

Rapper Flipperachi, whose track FA9LA set the social media on fire, is set to perform in Mumbai on March 13, 2026.

The concert promises an immersive live experience, combining Flipperachi’s signature sound with high-octane visuals and crowd-driven moments that have become a hallmark of his shows.

Talking about the same, Flipperachi said, “India has shown me incredible love, and Mumbai is a city I’ve always wanted to perform in. The energy, the people, the culture it all feels very familiar. This show is going to be loud, emotional and unforgettable. Mumbai, get ready.”