After firing outside Rohit Shetty’s house, Ranveer Singh receives threat on voice-note

The underworld seems to be tightening the noose around the neck of the country’s entertainment capital. After the firing incident outside the house of superstar director Rohit Shetty, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has now received a threat from the unidentified source.

Ranveer Singh increases security at home following extortion threat

The actor received the threat in the form of a WhatsApp voice-note. The security has been beefed up outside Ranveer Singh's house after the voice-note was sent to him, demanding crores of rupees through the message, after which the Mumbai Police was informed. Police have launched a manhunt for the sender of the threatening voice note.

This marks another day of crumbling law and order situation in the city. Earlier, shots were fired outside director Rohit Shetty’s house. The investigation by the Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that the vehicle used in the firing was sourced from Pune. The vehicle used in the firing belongs to a man from Pune, who sold it to Aditya Gayki, one of the arrested accused, for Rs 30,000 a few days ago.