Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash named WWF-India Goodwill Ambassadors, launch Celebrating Our Tigers album

Launched in association with WWF-India, one of the country’s leading conservation organisations founded in 1969, Celebrating Our Tigers reflects a shared commitment to environmental stewardship. As internationally acclaimed musicians and sons of the legendary Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, the classical music brother-duo continue to use their artistry as a platform to spotlight India’s rich natural heritage, demonstrating how music can transcend borders and inspire meaningful action.

Amaan Ali Bangash says, “Through Celebrating Our Tigers, we wanted to create more than just music. We aimed to craft an immersive experience that echoes the raw beauty and majesty of India’s wilderness. Every note is a tribute to the resilience of these magnificent creatures and to the tireless efforts of those who protect them. We hope this album deepens listeners’ connection with nature and inspires a renewed commitment to preserving our planet’s biodiversity.”

Ayaan Ali Bangash says, “This project has been an incredibly moving journey, allowing us to explore the sonic landscapes of India’s tiger reserves. Collaborating with WWF-India and witnessing conservation successes firsthand has been deeply inspiring. Music has the power to communicate emotion and stories beyond words, and with Celebrating Our Tigers, we invite listeners to celebrate this conservation triumph and reflect on our shared responsibility to protect these iconic animals for generations to come.”

The album takes listeners on an evocative sonic journey through India’s diverse wilderness, tracing landscapes critical to tiger conservation. From the historic forests of Jim Corbett National Park, India’s first national park, to the storied terrains of Bandhavgarh, once ruled by the legendary tiger Charger, the compositions vividly capture the spirit of the wild. The journey continues through the serene forts and lakes of Ranthambore, Kabini’s mist-covered backwaters, the timeless teak forests of Pench, immortalised as the inspiration for Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book and the biodiverse expanse of Kaziranga along the river Brahmaputra.

A special highlight of the album is the track Kabini, which features Zohaan Ali Bangash and Abeer Ali Bangash, the teenage twin grandsons of Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and sons of Ayaan Ali Bangash. Their involvement symbolises a deeply personal and intergenerational commitment to wildlife conservation, reflecting the twins’ own passion for India’s tigers and natural heritage. This intergenerational collaboration serves as a powerful inspiration behind bringing Celebrating Our Tigers to life, reinforcing the album’s message of preserving India’s wildlife for future generations.

Celebrating Our Tigers arrives at a pivotal moment, as India’s wild tiger population shows a heartening rise due to sustained and effective conservation efforts. The album stands as a tribute not only to the tigers themselves, but also to the forests, conservation initiatives, and organisations dedicated to safeguarding India’s ecological legacy.

The music highlights India’s exemplary record in wildlife conservation, offering a global model for sustainability while underscoring the deep cultural bond between the nation and its natural environment.

Celebrating Our Tigers features original compositions by Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, produced by Kabir Sehgal. Accompanying musicians include Subir Roy (flute), Debashis Halder (sarangi), Uday Mukherjee (tabla and percussion), Deb Sankar Roy (violin), Bhaskar Jyoti Kalita (flute), and Uditya Lahkar (percussion). Keyboard programming is by Soumen Kutty Sarkar, with mixing and mastering by Sawan Dutta on select tracks.

Celebrating Our Tigers releases on February 20, 2026.