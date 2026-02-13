Arijit Singh drops new single Oh Shiv Mere, marks his first song drop after retiring from playback

One January evening, one of Bollywood’s most soulful voices, Arijit Singh, suddenly announced his retirement from playback, only to come victorius with more elevated tunes and melodious voices. After his recent collaborative stage performance with Anoushka Shankar and Bickram Ghosh, the musician has dropped a devotional number, Oh Shiv Mere (a Shiv Bhajan)

With Oh Shiv Mere, is devotional songs Arijit Singh's new escape?

Arijit Singh, the two-time National Award winner known for hits like Tum Hi Ho and Kesariya, announced his exit from playback singing on January 27, 2026. In an emotional Instagram post, he wrote: “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”