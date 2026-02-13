Arijit Singh drops new single Oh Shiv Mere, marks his first song drop after retiring from playback

One January evening, one of Bollywood’s most soulful voices, Arijit Singh, suddenly announced his retirement from playback, only to come victorius with more elevated tunes and melodious voices. After his recent collaborative stage performance with Anoushka Shankar and Bickram Ghosh, the musician has dropped a devotional number, Oh Shiv Mere (a Shiv Bhajan)
Arijit Singh, the two-time National Award winner known for hits like Tum Hi Ho and Kesariya, announced his exit from playback singing on January 27, 2026. In an emotional Instagram post, he wrote: “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”
He had also clarified that he will honour existing commitments, with some songs releasing later this year. However, no new film projects for the 38-year-old singer, who has defined modern Hindi film music with his emotive style.
But the new, soul-stirring Shiv Bhajan, Oh Shiv Mere, marks his first independent track post his retirement, marking, what seems to be her permanent shift to his personal music projects. Composed by Mandeep Panghal, it features guitars and strokes by Shomu Seal and Swastik Shubham. The chorus includes vocals by Piyush Ranjan, Sakshi Holkar, Sonam Pathak, and Mandeep Panghal.
Unlike his usual peppy dance numbers, and soft romantic numbers, this devotional piece explores spiritual themes. Fans welcomed the change, with the track going viral online despite no promotion on Arijit’s social media. Reactions poured in: some expressed shock at his devotional direction, while others celebrated the heartfelt composition.
Arijit's retirement news had sent shockwaves through Bollywood. His career, spanning acclaimed soundtracks and massive hits, earned him National Awards for Binte Dil from Padmaavat (2018) and Kesariya from Brahmāstra (2022). Fans called it a “pivotal moment,” reflecting on his lasting influence.