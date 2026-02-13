Chirag Mehra and Niti Taylor spark romance in Valentine’s track Roka

This Valentine’s season, Chirag Mehra and Niti Taylor bring warmth and charm to Roka, a romantic track sung by Shivang Mathur, celebrating the joy of making a relationship official.

Valentine’s special: Chirag Mehra and Niti Taylor star in romantic track Roka

In the video, Chirag, known for his roles in Velle, Zwigato, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Badtameez Dil, plays an indie musician whose easy-going charm and chemistry with Niti perfectly capture the excitement and comfort of finding 'the one'. The story elegantly portrays those moments when love begins to deepen, making Roka an ideal addition to Valentine playlists.

Chirag Mehra has steadily built a career across films and web series, gradually moving from supporting roles to more prominent, nuanced performances. Roka positions him firmly in the spotlight, highlighting his growth and confidence as an actor. His on-screen rapport with Niti Taylor feels natural and relatable, reflecting the ease and authenticity of modern romance.

Throwing light on the new the track, Chirag says, “Roka captures those exciting moments when love starts getting serious in the best way. Shooting the song was a lot of fun, and working with Niti was super easy and natural. I think that comfort shows on screen. I hope people enjoy the song and make it part of their Valentine memories.”

With soothing music, vibrant visuals, and a story that resonates with young couples, the song celebrates love in a modern, relatable manner. Its focus on companionship, trust, and shared joy ensures it strikes a chord with audiences looking to celebrate the season of love. And what's interesting is that it arrives just in time for Valentine's Day.

2026 promises to be a landmark year for Chirag, with multiple upcoming film and OTT projects in the pipeline. Over the years, he has built a strong on-screen presence through his work.

