Vocalist Violetta Parisini and her band will grace Bengaluru this weekend

Austrian pop singer and songwriter Violetta Parisini, is all set to present a contemporary jazz performance in the city over the Valentine’s weekend. The vocalist started working as a DJ and singing in clubs in the mid-2000s and is known for emotionally direct songs that move seamlessly between English and German. Her band features guitarist Peter Rom, bassist Hanibal Scheutz and long-time collaborator and percussionist Sixtus Preiss.
What was the driving force behind bringing your music to Bengaluru?
I visited South India in my 20s and when I got the request from Windmills, I knew I would love to come back! Music is a universal language and the feelings it transports are shared by all of humanity — so, I am confident we will find common ground, but of course every audience in every city is a little different to the others, so I am very curious about how it will be to play in Bengaluru!
For a Bengaluru audience that may not speak German, how do you curate a setlist that ensures the emotional weight of your songs remain legible through the music alone?
We will play a lot of English songs! But even with the German ones, I think there will be a lot of understanding about energy and feeling; also I translated some choruses of the German songs into English for you and will tell stories about what they were written about. There will be a few songs from my beginnings, the ones that I haven’t played in years but for India I thought it would be good to have them and when we rehearsed in Vienna before starting our journey here, I realised how much I still love playing them!
For someone attending their first Violetta Parisini concert, what should they expect?
From being overwhelmed and doubt to anger, sadness, joy and peace — often including tears and laughs, always including smiles. Listening to music and stories together always forms a community, even with total strangers, because we dive into the same feelings together and that releases love and compassion and reminds us of our shared humanity.
₹750 onwards. February 13 & 14, 9.30 pm. At Whitefield.