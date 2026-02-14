K-pop singer Aoora releases Shiva Shivam ahead of Maha Shivratri

K-pop singer Aoora, who is well-known for his quirky lyrics, stylish dancing skills, and attractive appearance, has a devoted following of his own. When the South Korean competed in Bigg Boss 17 and charmed people over with his modest demeanour, he initially gained popularity in India. However, a song he wrote in honour of Lord Shiva has made him popular once more. Shiva Shivam, a song he released, combines spiritual and EDM themes. It's interesting to note that he released the song at the ideal moment—ahead of Sunday, February 15, the auspicious celebration of Maha Shivratri.

Shiva Shivam trends on the internet

Sanskrit chants devoted to Lord Shiva are the inspiration for Aoora's most recent album, Shiva Shivam (Tandava). The song has a lively vibe and has an older foundation. It attempts to depict Shiva's cosmic dance, Tandava, in which creation and destruction coexist. The timing of the song is further complicated by the fact that he released it on February 15, before Maha Shivratri.

Aoora's career had already begun before she arrived in India. On September 4, 2009, he made his debut with Love Back. On March 28, 2014, he released his solo single, Body Part. However, he rose to fame in India as the first Korean competitor on Bigg Boss 17. He benefited greatly from the publicity, and his dancing participation on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 further increased his notoriety.

Aoora and his India connection

Aoora has established a consistent relationship with Indian audiences over the past few years. Since he arrived almost four years ago, that expanding connection has been mirrored in his art. Songs like Thi Thi Thara were notable for their sound as well as the amount of work he put into learning Malayalam. In 2024, Holi Re Rasiya became a popular track. His ability to switch between two musical genres was further demonstrated by his K-pop renditions of Yeh Shaam Mastani and Jimmy Jimmy.