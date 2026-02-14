Nanku is everybody: Rapper Nanku on his new album Pyaar n Stuff

A quick glance at rapper Nanku’s Instagram handle, Tumhara Nanku (which translates to ‘Your Nanku), lets you in on everything you need to know about his vibe. He isn’t here to stand apart; he’s here to stand with everyone. And that’s precisely how he wants his music to feel.
So, as one of the young voices shaping India’s hip-hop scene, what kind of sound or identity is he building? “Nanku is everybody, and that’s exactly what my music reflects. Anyone listening to me should feel like, ‘Arey, yeh toh main hoon (That’s me).’”
It’s that spirit of easy relatability, paired with high-voltage beats and sticky hooks, that is powering his rise. Nanku has been carving a space for himself with infectious tracks like Kamikaze and Crazy. And now, he’s riding high on the release of his new album, Pyaar n Stuff, and needless to say, he is happy as a clam.
“I just want everyone who listens to this album to feel good. ‘Feel-goodism’ is what I’m promoting,” he says. “This has been a long time coming. I’ve been working on it since 2023. There were so many on-and-off phases, creative fights, and moments of passion, but that’s what shaped it. I’ve taken some of the most evergreen elements, whether it’s the lyrics, the compositions or the overall sound, and turned it into something really sweet.”
For Nanku, music has never been about the spotlight and fame. He’s been at it since his school days, long before ‘streaming’ and ‘viral’ became buzzwords.
“Even when I started, it was never about recognition. I make music because it keeps me alive. It’s the only thing I truly know. At some point in life, you need something that drives you, and for me, that’s music.”
Interestingly, Nanku has also been quietly mentored by none other than Yo Yo Honey Singh, a connection he kept under wraps for years. He didn’t want the association to define him; he wanted the music to.
When asked about his biggest takeaway from the hitmaker, he quickly replies. “I’ve never seen anyone work harder than him. He’s taught me so much; not just about music, but about life and how to carry yourself. But above all, it’s the work ethic and professionalism. That’s what I’ve truly learnt from him.”
