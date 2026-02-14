Nanku is everybody: Rapper Nanku on his new album Pyaar n Stuff

A quick glance at rapper Nanku’s Instagram handle, Tumhara Nanku (which translates to ‘Your Nanku), lets you in on everything you need to know about his vibe. He isn’t here to stand apart; he’s here to stand with everyone. And that’s precisely how he wants his music to feel.

Nanku on Pyaar n Stuff, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s mentorship and making music that feels personal to every listener

So, as one of the young voices shaping India’s hip-hop scene, what kind of sound or identity is he building? “Nanku is everybody, and that’s exactly what my music reflects. Anyone listening to me should feel like, ‘Arey, yeh toh main hoon (That’s me).’”

It’s that spirit of easy relatability, paired with high-voltage beats and sticky hooks, that is powering his rise. Nanku has been carving a space for himself with infectious tracks like Kamikaze and Crazy. And now, he’s riding high on the release of his new album, Pyaar n Stuff, and needless to say, he is happy as a clam.

“I just want everyone who listens to this album to feel good. ‘Feel-goodism’ is what I’m promoting,” he says. “This has been a long time coming. I’ve been working on it since 2023. There were so many on-and-off phases, creative fights, and moments of passion, but that’s what shaped it. I’ve taken some of the most evergreen elements, whether it’s the lyrics, the compositions or the overall sound, and turned it into something really sweet.”