Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan and Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia unite for a historic musical dialogue in Hyderabad

A

It is a wonderful inheritance. But when I do get to step on stage and perform with someone I’ve never performed with before, I have to lean on how we feel about each other as human beings. If there is mutual respect and enjoyment in each other’s music, it becomes very simple. I think with Rakeshji, there is that.

We are very relaxed with each other. We enjoy each other’s company. I am little older to him, so there is fun and respect. Although we are bound by tradition and want to keep that alive, we also want to have the freedom to respond to how we feel at that moment.