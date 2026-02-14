Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan and Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia unite for a historic musical dialogue in Hyderabad
Strings & Wind brings sitar virtuoso Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan and flautist Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia, two legendary artistes, together on stage for the very first time.
A historic first: Ustad Shujaat Khan and Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia share the stage
My music feels vocal and like conversation: Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan
You carry the Imdadkhani gharana as both inheritance and evolution. When you step on stage with a musician you’ve never performed with before, what part of those legacy guides you the most?
It is a wonderful inheritance. But when I do get to step on stage and perform with someone I’ve never performed with before, I have to lean on how we feel about each other as human beings. If there is mutual respect and enjoyment in each other’s music, it becomes very simple. I think with Rakeshji, there is that.
We are very relaxed with each other. We enjoy each other’s company. I am little older to him, so there is fun and respect. Although we are bound by tradition and want to keep that alive, we also want to have the freedom to respond to how we feel at that moment.
Your music often feels deeply vocal, almost conversational. When the sitar meets the bansuri, what kind of conversation do you imagine?
My music feels vocal and like conversation because I follow what is called the gayak, which is the vocal style of playing, introduced to the instrumental world of Indian classical music by my father. Of course, it is difficult because you have to pull four or five notes and follow the vocality very closely. It is something that he started, and we have followed that. When the sitar meets the bansuri, it’s a conversation, not a debate. It is a silent understanding of each other’s instrument and each other’s individuality as an artiste.
Your father, Ustad Vilayat Khan, was known for redefining expressiveness on the sitar. Is there something about a first-time collaboration like this that reconnects you to the curiosity you had as a young musician?
My father did redefine the whole thought process of instrumental music in this country. I don’t get into debates and arguments about this, as it is fairly obvious how his thought has changed instrumental music altogether. I don’t collaborate too much with different people, but yes, as two human beings, we have a curiosity of what will happen on the day. I’m not curious about what he does, or what he plays, or how beautifully he plays, or what the varsity sound like. I know all that. The curiosity is when we get together and play, and which direction the music is going to take while we are playing together.
The bansuri exists only as long as the breath does: Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia
You represent a living lineage shaped by Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, yet your voice is distinctly your own. How do you balance reverence for that legacy with the courage to create something new in a collaboration like this?
Panditji’s legacy is not something I carry so much as something I live inside. Reverence, for me, means rigor: staying true to swar, raga, and the spiritual intent of the bansuri. But my guru also taught me that music must remain alive. If I only repeat what has already been said, I am not honouring the lineage — I am freezing it. Courage comes from trusting that sincere exploration, rooted in discipline.
The bansuri relies on breath. When performing alongside the sitar’s sustained resonance, how does your approach to space and silence change?
The bansuri exists only as long as the breath does, so every phrase has an awareness of impermanence. When I play alongside the sitar’s sustained resonance, I become more conscious of contrast — allowing pauses, letting notes dissolve rather than resolve. Silence becomes a shared space, not an absence. It’s in those moments that breath, string, and raga meet most honestly.
You’ve performed on the world’s biggest stages and won two Grammys, yet a collaboration with Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan is a first in a very different sense. Does a debut collaboration like this bring nervousness, excitement, or surrender?
A first collaboration like this carries a special kind of vulnerability. There is excitement, of course, but also a quiet nervousness — because you are stepping into an unknown musical conversation. At the same time, there is surrender. With a musician like Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan, you trust the depth of shared tradition. Once the raga begins, anticipation gives way to presence.
Jugalbandis test listening as much as virtuosity. What do you listen for most when sharing stage with a musician of Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan’s depth?
In a jugalbandi, virtuosity is secondary to awareness. I listen for direction — where the raga is leaning, how the mood is shifting, and what Ustadji is suggesting rather than stating. His pauses, his meends, even his restraint speak volumes. Listening deeply allows the dialogue to remain respectful, playful, and alive, rather than declarative.
