AR Rahman mesmerises Chennai with a night of nostalgic magic and star-studded performances

The evening also offered fans moments of surprises. One such moment was when Dhanush stepped onto the stage to perform Adanghata Asuran from Raayan, sending a visible ripple of excitement through the crowd. The chemistry between composer and actor was palpable, and the number crackled with urgency and rhythm. The audience also got to witness the stand-up comedian Alexander Babu taking over the stage with his rendition of Rasathi.

Adding youthful energy to the night, Ameen impressed fans with a live performance of his recent hit Bheegi Bheegi, among several other soulful and powerful numbers.

Later, Anupamaa electrified the audience with Chandralekha, her stage presence as commanding as ever. Srinivas returned to deliver a nostalgic rendition of Minsara Kanna. Rahman himself revisited Dil Se Re from Dil Se.., its pulsating intensity undiminished by time, his Oscar-winning song Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire, and the spiritually resonant Kun Faya Kun from Rockstar, which transformed the arena into a hushed, almost reverent space.

By the close, what stayed was not just the scale of the production or the celebrity appearances, but the shared emotional register in the air. The evening unfolded as a reminder of Rahman’s body of work that continues to evolve even as it anchors collective memory.