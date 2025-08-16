AR Rahman’s soulful ‘Vande Mataram’ performance on Independence Day leaves internet emotional

The singer posted this video on his Instagram simply captioning it as “Happy Independence Day.” This patriotic moment struck a chord across fans watching it online on the internet. The song “Vande Mataram” holds a special place in India’s cultural memory. Rahman’s studio album of the same name was released on 12 August 1997 under Sony’s Columbia Records and SME Record labels, which commemorated the 50th anniversary of India’s independence.

It went on to become Sony Music India’s largest-selling non-film album to date and was released in 28 countries worldwide. The musician had also performed live at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on 14 August 1997, on the eve of the Golden Jubilee celebrations, in the presence of then-Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral.

AR Rahman's performance this year reignited emotional power of the song and it is deeply connected to the Indians. Social media users flooded his video with appreciation and nostalgia of the song. Singer Harshdeep Kaur summed up her reaction with: “Goosebumps. Every. Single. Time.” Others wrote, “Your music is the heartbeat of our nation sir. Vande Mataram,” “They are the luckiest people,” and “Sabse pyaari teri soorat… Maa tujhe salaam, maa tujhe salaam!”

Watch the video here: