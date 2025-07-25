AR Rahman meets Sam Altman to discuss secret AI music project

What exactly is Secret Mountains?

Secret Mountain was launched in early 2024 with a teaser on YouTube. The project introduces a fictional character named Luna, whose journey through a mystical realm, encountering musical avatars inspired by cultures from India, Africa, China, and Ireland. It has been created by Good Fellas Studio and Qyuki Digital Media (a venture co-founded by AR Rahman), the project infuses fantasy, mythology, animation, and music into a fully immersive digital experience. At its core, it’s envisioned as a “virtual global band” powered by AI a space where sound, story, and tech intertwin.

This project is not only about future aesthetics. It carries a larger than life significance that enables the next generation of Indian creators to use AI as a tool of storytelling. AR Rahman has been quite loud about the use of AI, pointing that technology can enhance the features, but the emotion, purpose and soul of the music should remain human. This marks as a risky and bold move by the composer and involving Sam Altman, it can enhance the global creative landscape he is trying to create.