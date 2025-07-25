Celebs

AR Rahman meets Sam Altman to discuss secret AI music project

Music maestro AR Rahman has embarked on an ambitious AI-driven project titled Secret Mountain. He shared that he recently had a meeting with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to explore ideas and collaborate on the initiative
Oscar winning legendary compose AR Rahman is setting high goals in music with his ambitious AI driven project Secret Mountain. A concept he has introduced to blend virtual storytelling, multicultural soundscapes and AI. A recent move made by the composer-singer for his vision grabbed eyeballs was visiting OpenAI office to meet CEO Sam Altman and other prominent figures from the AI industry. Along with the CEO he also visited OpenAI VP Srinivas Narayanan and Perplexity AI’s CEO Aravind Srinivas.

What's brewing between AR Rahman and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman?

AR Rahman shared a glimpse of his meeting on his social media platforms. Mentioning about his discussions on Secret Mountain and the broader goal of empowering youth to embrace AI tools for creative growth. The meeting included live demos, Q&A sessions which highlighted the composer's hands on approach to blending technology with arts.

What exactly is Secret Mountains?

Secret Mountain was launched in early 2024 with a teaser on YouTube. The project introduces a fictional character named Luna, whose journey through a mystical realm, encountering musical avatars inspired by cultures from India, Africa, China, and Ireland. It has been created by Good Fellas Studio and Qyuki Digital Media (a venture co-founded by AR Rahman), the project infuses fantasy, mythology, animation, and music into a fully immersive digital experience. At its core, it’s envisioned as a “virtual global band” powered by AI a space where sound, story, and tech intertwin.

This project is not only about future aesthetics. It carries a larger than life significance that enables the next generation of Indian creators to use AI as a tool of storytelling. AR Rahman has been quite loud about the use of AI, pointing that technology can enhance the features, but the emotion, purpose and soul of the music should remain human. This marks as a risky and bold move by the composer and involving Sam Altman, it can enhance the global creative landscape he is trying to create.

