If you touch someone’s familiar taste, the music will be explored: Mahesh Kale

The biggest challenge is that Indian classical music is free-spirited and free-form; spontaneity and improvisation lie at its core. Western classical music, on the other hand, is a fixed form and relies heavily on score sheets, exploring music within a defined framework. For me, not reading music but still being part of a framework that is being read by a symphony orchestra—and at the same time finding the liberty to be spontaneous—was the most challenging aspect of creating this format.

Since this is something that has not been attempted before, we had to carefully examine how to define a template or framework that allows a Western symphony orchestra to adapt to Indian classical music through notation, while still affording the freedom to be expressive within that adopted structure.

Collaborations like this are often seen as a way to expand audiences. Do you genuinely see symphonic formats helping younger listeners connect with Indian classical music, or is that expectation overstated?

It’s very simple. Everyone in the world has their own favourite or go-to music. If you are able to pique their interest through something familiar, the chance of discovery increases. Will the symphonic format help younger listeners connect? It certainly helps not only youngsters, but also people who are yet to be introduced to Indian classical music—especially those for whom it may not be part of their natural selection process.

To put it another way, if you prefer a certain kind of cuisine and I prepare a dish that closely aligns with that taste or sensibility, the chances are that you will at least explore it. Without exploration, it is difficult for Indian classical music to grow.