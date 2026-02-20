Raagini concert series revitalises classical music scene in South Bengaluru

Bengaluru has always loved carnatic music. Generations of listeners and learners have sustained it through sabhas, schools and seasonal festivals. Raagini, the monthly concert series curated by Madhavan Ramesh at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts (PCPA), adds a consistent platform for classical performances in South Bengaluru, with an aim of strengthening the audience base in that part of the city.
“The idea is mainly to promote classical carnatic and hindustani music in South Bengaluru,” Madhavan says. He notes that while there is a strong catchment of rasikas around this part of the city, regular concerts were not taking place here for a long time. With Raagini now on a fixed monthly schedule, fans of classical music have begun to mark their calendars in advance.
The series first ran under the title Morning Raaga before taking on its current name. “Raagini is completely connected to music and melody,” he says. The concerts currently take place from 8 to 9.30 am on the third Sunday of every month. Madhavan explains that the morning hour works well for many attendees, who can begin the day with music and still have the rest of the day free.
Concerts are held in PCPA’s rehearsal room, allowing audiences to sit close to the artistes and continue conversations after the performance. “We also decided to provide breakfast in the morning for the audience,” he notes, adding that this makes attendance easier for senior audience members. Over the past few months, several editions have played to full houses and many listeners have registered with the PCPA community to receive updates.
Programming alternates between vocal and instrumental recitals and lineups are finalised well in advance. The upcoming concert brings violinist Charumathi Raghuraman to stage, accompanied by Anantha R Krishnan and Vazhappally R Krishnakumar. Madhavan shares that the audience response to the announcement of Charumathi’s recital was immediate, with many expressing excitement when the poster was released.
“The violin is a beautiful instrument and at eight in the morning, with a great violinist like Charumathi and fantastic accompaniments, it will be very peaceful and melodious,” Madhavan says. He adds that certain instruments carry a distinct morning appeal, allowing listeners to focus fully on the music and its melodic depth.
A vocal concert in March will close this leg of Raagini before a short break, after which the series returns with fresh lineups, continuing its effort to strengthen classical music in South Bengaluru.
INR 499. February 22, 8 am. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte.
Written by Anoushka Kundu