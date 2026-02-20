Raagini concert series revitalises classical music scene in South Bengaluru

Concerts are held in PCPA’s rehearsal room, allowing audiences to sit close to the artistes and continue conversations after the performance. “We also decided to provide breakfast in the morning for the audience,” he notes, adding that this makes attendance easier for senior audience members. Over the past few months, several editions have played to full houses and many listeners have registered with the PCPA community to receive updates.

Programming alternates between vocal and instrumental recitals and lineups are finalised well in advance. The upcoming concert brings violinist Charumathi Raghuraman to stage, accompanied by Anantha R Krishnan and Vazhappally R Krishnakumar. Madhavan shares that the audience response to the announcement of Charumathi’s recital was immediate, with many expressing excitement when the poster was released.

“The violin is a beautiful instrument and at eight in the morning, with a great violinist like Charumathi and fantastic accompaniments, it will be very peaceful and melodious,” Madhavan says. He adds that certain instruments carry a distinct morning appeal, allowing listeners to focus fully on the music and its melodic depth.

A vocal concert in March will close this leg of Raagini before a short break, after which the series returns with fresh lineups, continuing its effort to strengthen classical music in South Bengaluru.

INR 499. February 22, 8 am. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte.

Written by Anoushka Kundu