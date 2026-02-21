Delhi to host first-ever North East Music Festival – Sound Without Conflict

The festival is more than just a series of performances. A curated food experience will offer attendees a taste of North East cuisine, deepening cultural connection, while interaction segments will feature voices and stories from diverse fields, reinforcing dialogue and understanding.

The schedule promises an engaging mix of music and community moments. Gates open at 2.30 pm, followed by the opening moments on the stage at 4 pm. The live performances begin with RewbenMashangva (4.30–5.00 pm) and continue with BorkungHrangkhawl, Tetseo Sisters, Taba Chake, and a community interaction segment. The high-energy rap set by Reble (7.45–8.15 pm) leads into the headliner act, featuring Parikrama with Rudy Wallang and Girish Pradhan, delivering a powerful rock finale with blues-rock and hard rock energy.

Entry to the festival is free, but registration is required. Sound Without Conflict is set to become a landmark celebration of diversity, culture, and music in Delhi, offering audiences a rare chance to experience the vibrant sounds of India’s North East while embracing unity and dialogue through art.