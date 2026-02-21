King teams up with Kumar Sanu for new single Maza Pyaar Karne Mein

Pop icon King has unveiled his latest musical endeavour with the release of his single Maza Pyaar Karne Mein, a romantic centrepiece from his upcoming album Raja Hindustani. The track sees King collaborating with legendary singer Kumar Sanu, blending nostalgia with a contemporary freshness and marking a rare full-circle moment as King honours the voices that shaped his musical journey. Released via Warner Music India, the single pays tribute to India’s timeless sonic identity while introducing it to a global audience.

King drops romantic single Maza Pyaar Karne Mein with Kumar Sanu

The album, Raja Hindustani, is a sweeping celebration of India’s rich musical legacy seen through a contemporary pop lens. King brings together some of the most influential voices in Indian music, including Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shaan, and Rekha Bhardwaj. Earlier singles like Kamaal Hai and Jo Ishq Hua set the tone for the album’s melodic direction, while Maza Pyaar Karne Mein emerges as the emotional and romantic highlight, uniting King with Kumar Sanu both in the studio and on screen.

Other tracks on the album include the upbeat, reggae-tinged Yeh Dil Mujhko Tu Dede with Sunidhi Chauhan, Yeh Safar featuring Shaan, a warm ode to companionship, Haal e Dil with Shreya Ghoshal, introducing an ethereal pause, and Woh Pehla Akshar with Rekha Bhardwaj, adding poetic depth. The solo closing track, Aahista Aahista, ends the album on a euphoric note, pairing emotional lyricism with vibrant production.

Speaking about the single and album, King shared, “Maza Pyaar Karne Mein and Raja Hindustani are my way of honouring the music that raised me while still pushing my sound forward. I grew up listening to the legends I’ve collaborated with, which feels surreal. Their voices shaped how I understand melody, emotion, and storytelling. Singing alongside them isn’t just collaboration; it feels like a full-circle moment. This project is about bridging generations—classical and contemporary, nostalgia and the present. It shows that Indian pop can be rooted in tradition while still sounding global, modern, and fearless. For me, this is both a tribute and an expression.”

