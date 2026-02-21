Violinist Rini's Ragaverse tour: A journey of live improvisation and musical exploration

Known for engaging a mix of jazz, carnatic and electronic sensibilities — popular New York City-based violinist Harini ‘Rini’ Raghavan recently took the stage by storm in Bengaluru as she brought her latest India tour show Ragaverse to the city. Having built an interesting discography that refuses to be fit inside a box, Rini extended her ideology in this India tour that would offer a delve into her band and her showcase of a mesmerising improvisation with original compositions at the centre. Ahead of the gig in the city, she dished on all that we can expect from the performance, how the tour title is a reflection of the ‘live magic’ we will experience, what working with legends like AR Rahman has taught her and lots more.