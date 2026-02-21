Violinist Rini's Ragaverse tour: A journey of live improvisation and musical exploration
Known for engaging a mix of jazz, carnatic and electronic sensibilities — popular New York City-based violinist Harini ‘Rini’ Raghavan recently took the stage by storm in Bengaluru as she brought her latest India tour show Ragaverse to the city. Having built an interesting discography that refuses to be fit inside a box, Rini extended her ideology in this India tour that would offer a delve into her band and her showcase of a mesmerising improvisation with original compositions at the centre. Ahead of the gig in the city, she dished on all that we can expect from the performance, how the tour title is a reflection of the ‘live magic’ we will experience, what working with legends like AR Rahman has taught her and lots more.
"In my arrangements, the violin holds a sacred role; I use synths not to compete with it, but to build a cinematic world that brings the instrument into sharper focus," says Rini avers
Your tour is titled Ragaverse. Is there a specific conceptual world that you have employed to the theme of this tour?
Yes! After years of touring my songs in their familiar forms, I felt a pull to let the arrangements breathe and allow the band’s collective musicality to truly shine. This tour is about moving beyond the studio recordings to embrace a more jazz-forward approach. We are going to treat my songs as central melodic themes — anchors for a night of spirited, live improvisation and spontaneous conversation between the instruments. I’m calling this journey Ragaverse. Since raga is the foundational heartbeat of my compositions, it serves as the perfect map for this exploration. By merging the melodic soul of raga with the fearless spirit of jazz, we’re creating a space where the ‘live magic’ happens in real-time. I can’t wait to share this intentional, reimagined world with everyone in Bengaluru.
In a world of electronic musical production, how do you ensure the violin retrains its core identity in a track without getting lost in the mix?
In my arrangements, the violin holds a sacred role; I use synths not to compete with it, but to build a cinematic world that brings the instrument into sharper focus. I believe that when guided by clear intention, we can seamlessly merge organic instruments with electronic textures. The tracks shouldn‘t bury the live performance — they should enhance the atmosphere and elevate the entire sensory experience.
What’s the most unconventional advice you’ve picked up from working with legends like AR Rahman that you still use during your live sets?
The most unconventional piece of advice I picked up was around dealing with performance anxiety — learning to take the ‘me’ out of the performance. When you focus on serving the music and the audience, you find a sense of presence that leaves no room for fear. It’s about being a vessel for the song rather than the center of attention.
What makes the Bengaluru crowd unique compared to other cities on the Ragaverse map?
The Bengaluru crowd is known for its discerning ear and inviting spirit, making it a sanctuary for genre-bending music. Unlike a typical audience, Bengaluru listeners are active participants in the creative journey. Having cherished my connection with this city over the years, I couldn’t think of a better place to showcase Ragaverse.
What can we expect in terms of new music this year?
I am planning to record some new music with NYC based artiste collaborations later this year. In parallel, I am also going to progress on collaborations with Indian artistes that are already underway like Arya Dhayal and Iykki Berry and reach out to some new artistes! I love collaborations and it really gets my creative juices flowing!