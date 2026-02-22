Kshitij Anand drops his new romantic single Vasna

Singer and musician Kshitij Anand, who shot to overnight fame with his viral Hindi renditions of Until I Found You and Perfect, has released his latest original track titled Vasna, a soulful romantic number already winning hearts across platforms.

Kshitij Anand’s Vasna is a heartfelt Valentine’s track

Renowned for creating magic with his evocative voice, Kshitij has steadily carved out a niche for himself through a blend of heartfelt covers and original compositions such as Tum Se Mila and Raanjhna. With Vasna, the singer once again taps into deep emotions, offering listeners a song that feels intimate, tender and timeless, a perfect addition to this Valentine’s season.

Vasna weaves poetry with melody, celebrating longing, love and silent prayers. The lyric “Jad vi koi taara toote khair teri maanga main” has struck an instant emotional chord with listeners. Fans and users on Spotify and Instagram have been flooding the comments, calling the song 'pure magic' and saying they are completely in awe of this line, which beautifully captures selfless love and quiet devotion.

Speaking about the song, Kshitij Anand said in a statement,

“Vasna comes from a very honest place. It’s about loving someone so deeply that even your wishes are no longer about you. I wanted the song to feel soft, pure and emotionally real — something people could feel, not just hear.”

Since its release, Vasna has been steadily gaining traction, with listeners praising its soothing composition, poetic lyrics and Kshitij’s unmistakably soulful delivery. The track further cements his place as one of the most promising voices in the independent music scene today.

With Vasna, Kshitij Anand once again proves that sometimes all it takes is a simple melody and an honest emotion to make people fall in love, again and again.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress