Prabhanjan talks about his new single and finding his footing as an indie musician

Prabhanjan A is a singer-songwriter and composer who has been releasing music independently since 2021. Originally from Bengaluru and brought up in New Delhi, he has built a discography through singles and collaborations that often talk about complicated relationships and identity crises. Tracks like Cutputli and Soya Jaye Na point to this approach, while collaborations with artistes such as Muhfaad and Riya Goley have added distinct colours to his musical sensibility. His latest single, Thugwa, released earlier this week, leans into a desi Afropop groove and opens a new chapter in his journey. We caught up with Prabhanjan to talk about the song and the road ahead.

Looking back, Prabhanjan describes his relationship with music as one that has evolved over time. “I’ve been learning music since 2016. I started learning it as a hobby, but now I’ve started enjoying what I make,” he says. That change, he adds, has brought, “a sense of growth and personal achievement,” that continues to motivate him.