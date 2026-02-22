Radhika Das blends ancient mantra with modern sound on his uplifting new single Sita Rama Jaya
Blending devotion with contemporary soundscapes, Radhika Das returns with his latest single Sita Rama Jaya, offering a modern interpretation of sacred mantra traditions. Released under Mantra Roots and produced by Grammy-nominated producer Ryan Hadlock, the track balances spiritual depth with vibrant musicality. Inspired by themes from the Ramayana, the song reflects divine love, harmony and devotion while introducing listeners to kirtans through an accessible and energetic format. Following the release of the song, Radhika speaks about the inspiration behind the track, blending mantra with modern sound, preserving the spiritual essence of kirtans and making devotional music more accessible to contemporary listeners.
What inspired you to create Sita Rama Jaya at this point in your journey?
This song came at a time when I felt called to share something joyful, energising and full of hope. Sita Rama Jaya carries a celebratory mood. It’s uplifting and rooted in devotional remembrance. At this stage in my journey, I’m feeling drawn to offer mantras that meet people in everyday life, not only in long meditation settings. This chant felt like the right expression of that calling.
How did you approach blending traditional mantra with modern music production in this track?
The mantra always comes first. Everything else is built around it. We kept the chant simple and repetitive so it could be easily sung along to, then layered modern textures and rhythm to give it movement and energy. The aim was to let the mantra travel further: into playlists, car rides and daily moments — without losing its sacred centre.
What does the chant Sita Rama Jaya personally mean to you?
For me, Sita Rama Jaya is a chant that glorifies the divine couple Sita and Rama. It’s a reminder that grace, integrity and devotion always prevail. Chanting these sacred names brings a sense of devotional steadiness and optimism; a feeling that even in uncertain times, there is something higher guiding us.
How was it working with Ryan Hadlock on this song and what did he bring to the sound?
Working with Ryan was a gift. He has an incredible sensitivity to sound. Ryan knows when to add and more importantly, when to hold back. He helped create a track that feels warm, alive and organic; allowing the mantra to breathe while still feeling modern and engaging.
How do you ensure that modernising kirtan does not take away from its spiritual depth?
It comes down to intention. I’m always asking: is the music serving the mantra or is it distracting from it? As long as the chant remains central and the mood is devotional, the spiritual depth stays intact. Modern elements are simply tools. The heart of kirtan remains remembrance of and service unto God.
The cover art references Ram Setu. Why was that imagery important for this release?
Ram Setu represents faith made tangible; the bridge between the human and the divine. For me, it symbolises connection, trust and collective effort guided by devotion. It felt like a perfect visual metaphor for this song, which is itself a bridge between ancient mantra and contemporary expression.
What role does devotion play in your creative process?
Devotion is the foundation. Every melody and arrangement begins as an offering. I try to create from a place of humility and service rather than performance. When devotion leads, the music carries sincerity and people can feel that.
Your upcoming EP focuses on shorter, more accessible kirtan formats. What inspired this shift?
I wanted to honour traditional kirtan while adapting to the way people listen today. Long-form chanting will always have its place, but shorter formats, recorded in studio, allow the divine names to reach more people: during a commute, a walk or a quiet moment at home. It’s about accessibility without compromise.
What do you hope listeners feel or take away after hearing Sita Rama Jaya?
I hope they feel uplifted, energised and connected. That the song helps shake off heaviness, invites joy and gently reminds them of something sacred within. If it leaves someone humming the mantra or feeling a little lighter, then it has served its purpose.
Sita Rama Jaya is streaming on all audio platforms.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so